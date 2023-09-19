Kylie Minogue sizzles in vampy dress with thigh-high slit in must-see photos

Kylie Minogue never fails to impress, and she did just that when she surprised fans at a London Fashion Week party last week.

The 55-year-old pop princess teamed up with The British Fashion Council to host an array of VIPs at the LFW official opening party served by Diet Coke.

© getty Kylie Minogue hosted an array of VIPs at London Fashion Week's official opening party served by Diet Coke.

Stealing the limelight for her one-off performance, the Padam Padam singer turned heads in a black-and-white checked dress, which boasted a thigh-high slit and an off-the-shoulder design.

She styled the vampy look further with sheer black tights and a pair of patent leather boots while amping up the glamour with a bold red lip and well-defined eyes.

The evening was a celebration of Kylie's brand-new album Tension and saw the global icon lead a 'Kylie-oke' sing along in front of surprised guests.

© getty The pop princess hit the dancefloor

Other attendees included former Strictly star AJ Odudu, Chali Howard, DJ Fat Tony, Jodie Harsh, presenter Miquita Oliver and designer Henry Holland.

Just hours earlier, Kylie floored fans when she stepped out in a sheer printed dress and thigh-high boots for her appearance on The One Show.

© Getty Kylie also appeared on The One Show that night

The Spinning Around hitmaker looked phenomenal in the printed bodycon dress that featured a high neck, a ruffled skirt, and flattering ruching across the waist. Perfectly elevating the already bold look, Kylie teamed the dress with a pair of leg-lengthening black thigh-high boots.

The blonde beauty her hair in loose waves, opting for a soft glam makeup look consisting of a touch of mascara, a rosy blush and a glossy pink lip to finish. Stunning!

WATCH: Kylie Minogue is spellbinding in skintight leather outfit

The international pop superstar is a household name, selling more than 80 million albums worldwide and in 2020, she made UK chart history by becoming the first female solo artist to claim number one albums in five consecutive decades.

Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including three BRIT Awards, two MTV Music Awards, a Grammy, and in 2007 was officially anointed Kylie Minogue OBE.