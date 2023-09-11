Michelle Keegan flashes washboard abs in micro denim shorts and strappy bikini top

Michelle Keegan has yet again showcased her sartorial prowess in a series of glamorous snapshots shared to mark the end of summer.

In the glamorous images, which she posted on her Instagram grid, the Our Girl actress, 36, resembled a bronzed goddess as she made the most of the glorious sunshine with friends and family.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

In one particularly stunning photo, Michelle was pictured gently patting a horse in a gorgeous lemon-yellow and white striped bikini top.

She teamed her colourful swimwear with a pair of high-waisted denim shorts and a pair of funky round sunglasses. As for accessories, the brunette beauty elevated her summer ensemble with a pair of timeless, swoon-worthy gold hoops. Perfection!

© Instagram The actress showed off her incredible physique

Elsewhere, the actress shared a glimpse inside her summer break - and if her photos are anything to go by, it seems like Michelle has enjoyed some much-needed R&R filled with pool sessions, apple picking, card games and magical sunsets.

In her caption, Michelle simply penned: "Last few days of summer," followed by a string of yellow-themed emojis.

The TV star's post quickly garnered the attention of her followers, with many fans racing to wax lyrical about Michelle's update.

© Instagram The star made the most of the sunshine

"The sunset from your back garden is another level! What a beautiful view," enthused one fan, while another simply wrote: "@michkeegan You really are the 8th wonder of this world – wow."

A third commented: "Just beautiful Michelle… [heart emoji] And your dogs are adorable," and a fourth remarked: "Stunning woman and stunning home."

© Instagram Michelle dazzled fans with her sunset photos

Michelle's string of summer snaps comes after she graced the red carpet with her husband, Mark Wright.

Last week, the duo donned their finest threads for the National Television Awards – and wow did they look every inch the power couple.

For the star-studded occasion in London, Michelle wore a black glittering co-ord complete with a lengthy train. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of matching platform sandals and finished off her glitzy look with a glittering silver clutch.

© Getty Michelle looked incredible on the red carpet

And much to the surprise of fans, the star also debuted a glossy bob which did well to accentuate her chiselled cheekbones.

She was joined by her husband Mark who looked effortlessly suave in a smart black suit and a bow tie.

Prior to the awards ceremony, the lovebirds posed for a series of loved-up snaps on the red carpet, before Michelle joined her Brassic co-stars, including Tom Hansen and Steve Evets.

© Getty Michelle and Mark looked so in love at the National Television Awards

The hit show had been nominated in the Comedy category, alongside Ted Lasso, Young Sheldon and Ghosts.

Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015 after a whirlwind romance which saw Mark popping the question whilst holidaying in Dubai.

Shortly after their engagement, Mark told the Mirror: "I've got now, for the first time in my life, what I've always wanted and what every boy dreams of – affection in a relationship, love, best friend, a girl I fancy… everything rolled into one."