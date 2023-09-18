Christina Hall poses in just a robe in jaw-dropping new photo

The Christina on the Coast host is married to Joshua Hall

Christina Hall has taken to social media to share a gorgeous new image taken during a glam day out, and she looks incredible!

The HGTV star was pictured sporting a flawless makeup look, with her long Rapunzel-inspired hair styled in loose waves.

Christina, a doting mom-of-three, was all smiles as she posed for a photo - wearing just a white waffle robe - which was posted by her hair and makeup artist, Erica Beukelman.

"Had a couple of days this week with this beauty," Erica wrote alongside the image.

The Christina on the Coast star has a fabulous sense of style and fans often ask about her outfits on social media.

It's been an exciting year for the mom-of-three, who turned 40 back in July, and is feeling better than ever about the new decade.

What's more, the HGTV star couldn't be happier in her personal life with husband Joshua Hall, who she married in 2021.

© Getty Christina Hall has a fabulous sense of style

Joshua is incredibly protective of his wife and shared a defiant post back in April where he defended Christina from "outside noise", and discussed helping to raise her three children.

The post saw him receive a lot of praise from followers. It read: "Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy. What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those.

© Instagram Christina Hall and husband Josh with her three children

"What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development.

"Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma.

© Getty Christina Hall with her daughter Taylor and her son Brayden

"Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does. I admire her greatly for that… especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.

"There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth.

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

"I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case."

Christina shares 12-year-old daughter Taylor and nine-year-old son Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and four-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

