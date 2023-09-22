Joan Collins, 90, dazzles in diamonds and silhouette-skimming dress

There's no denying Joan Collins is an absolute style icon, often putting her best foot forward whenever she makes an appearance.

On Thursday night, the 90-year-old legend was the woman of the hour at her book launch for her new book Behind The Shoulder Pads.

© Shutterstock Dame Joan Collins at her the launch of her book, Behind The Shoulder Pads

Looking beautiful, she wowed in a black silhouette-skimming midi dress which boasted a floaty, ruffled hemline and a cold-shoulder design.

She amped up the glamour with a stylish cape with white and silver stitching and black mesh gloves as well as a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings.

The party, which was held at Apollo's Muse in London, was attended by the likes of Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian as well as Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian joined the Hollywood icon

The guests mingled as they celebrated Joan's brand new memoir, Joan Collins: Behind the Shoulder Pads – Tales I Tell My Friend, which is going to be released on 28 September.

The masterpiece is going to feature never-before-heard stories from her vivacious career and personal life. Joan previously took to her Instagram account with a photo of the cover of the book, alongside the words: "I've had many amazing adventures in my life," she began, adding: "Some stories, though, I have only ever shared with my friends. Until now... My new book, BEHIND THE SHOULDER PADS, is coming on 28 September from @sevendialsbooks!"

© Richard Young/Shutterstock The new book is set to be released on 28 September

As a Hollywood legend, Joan's life has been the subject of many books before which have detailed the many turns of events she's gone through whether it be in her personal or professional life. But fans will no doubt be looking forward to getting an even closer look at the acting icon's life.

The actress began acting in the 1950s and has won multiple awards throughout a decades-long career in La La Land, so it's no wonder that she's recognised as an icon. She's also considered one of the last remaining stars of the 'Golden Age' of Hollywood.

WATCH: Joan Collins wows as she dances around in a bikini

Joan has had notable roles on the big screen in films such as 1955's Land of the Pharaohs, Esther and the King in 1960, and Empire of the Ants (1970). But she's also adored for her part in the 1980s soap opera, Dynasty, in which she had the starring role of Alexis Colby.

As well as releasing memoirs that reveal fascinating insight into her glittering career, she's also written several novels such as 2002's Star Quality and 2015's St Tropez Lonely Hearts Club.