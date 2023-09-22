Elizabeth Hurley, 58, turns heads as she joins her lookalike son Damian, 21, at Joan Collins' book launch

The glitz and glamour of London's literary scene was in full swing on Thursday evening at the Apollo's Muse, and leading the pack of luminaries was none other than Elizabeth Hurley.

The 58-year-old model and actress, renowned for her ageless beauty and iconic fashion moments, made heads turn as she stepped out in style to celebrate Joan Collins' new book release.

Elizabeth's choice of a floral, form-fitting dress, accentuated by a deep plunging neckline, was a testament to her impeccable fashion sensibilities.

The dress not only showcased her enviable physique but also highlighted her knack for choosing ensembles that embody both elegance and allure.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Dame Joan Collins and Elizabeth Hurley

Adding to the evening's radiant atmosphere was the presence of Elizabeth's 21-year-old son, Damian.

Clearly inheriting the fashion gene from his mother, Damian's sartorial choices for the evening were equally striking.

He sported a blue jumper intricately embroidered with a woman's face, which he paired with form-fitting black leather trousers. Black leather boots, evoking a touch of edginess, completed his fashion-forward look.

Damian's father is American businessman Steve Bing, who initially denied his paternity of the model and never met his son. Steve sadly took his own life in 2020. At the time of Steve's death, Damian said: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news.

"I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Elizabeth Hurley, Damian Hurley and Dame Joan Collins Joan Collins 'Behind The Shoulder Pads' Book Launch

The fashion statements didn't stop there. Elizabeth accentuated her floral ensemble with shimmering gold heels and a complementary black and gold belt.

Together, mother and son presented an arresting visual, exuding both familial warmth and high-fashion charisma.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Elizabeth turned heads in a stunning floral gown

The evening's highlight was, of course, the celebration of the ever-glamorous Joan Collins and her literary offering, Behind The Shoulder Pads.

Charting a journey that encapsulates Joan's younger days in Hollywood's golden era to the dazzling red carpets of the Oscars in LA, the book promises to be a deep dive into the cherished moments of her life.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Damian looks just like his mom Elizabeth

The 90-year-old Dame Joan Collins was nothing short of sensational. Donning a chic black off-the-shoulder dress, she elevated her look with black mesh gloves, elegant heels, and an assortment of radiant jewellery.

Her ensemble was a brilliant homage to timeless glamour, reminiscent of the very essence the book encapsulates.

A moment of personal touch came earlier this week when Joan took to Instagram, sharing an intimate glimpse of herself surrounded by stacks of her book, meticulously signing each copy. "There it is, my signature," she affectionately remarked, ensuring her fans that each book bought comes with a piece of her personal touch.