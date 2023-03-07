We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kylie Minogue looked ravishing on Tuesday as the Australian pop legend stepped out for a show at Paris Fashion Week, and she had the best sense of style.

The music icon shared a small video on her Instagram Stories where she posed outside her hotel while photographers snapped her. The singer played along for the cameras, beaming at her nearby friends, before adopting some playful poses for the shots. She looked absolutely gorgeous, and you can see her outfit in the video below…

Kylie looked amazing in her mini-dress, which is the Miu Miu bow-embellished velvet minidress, and costs a whopping £2,360!

She finished off the look with a large white clutch bag and a pair of chunky heels, that she gave a better look at as she sat front row for the fashion event.

The All the Lovers songstress wore her blonde locks loose as she made her way through the crowds for the prestigious event.

Kylie strutted with style

The gay icon was appearing in Paris fresh off her headline appearance at WorldPride in Sydney, where she drove fans wild with a dual performance with sister Dannii.

Ahead of the iconic moment, Kylie shared several teasers for the events and at one point she looked sensational in a striking red gown, which featured a contrast sheer panel around the waist.

As for her hair, she wore it in loose beach waves, and chose smokey eyes and a subtle pink lipstick to finish off her look. Her choice of accessory was none other than a glass of her award-winning Rosé.

The singer's appearance comes after her WorldPride performance

Kylie simply added wave emojis in her caption, whilst tagging the official Tourism Australia account, which set up the photoshoot.

Dannii was quick to comment: "Yassss," alongside an emoji of a koala, the quintessential Australian animal, and a rainbow, in honour of the Pride event.

"Queen of Australia," wrote many other fans, whilst another added: "Best bod in the world."

