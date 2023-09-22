Why Kylie Minogue ruled out marriage following engagement 'experiment' with ex

Despite having several high-profile relationships and even getting engaged, Kylie Minogue has never got married. The Spinning Around hitmaker previously admitted she doesn't have plans to walk down the aisle in the future, either.

According to the star, she never saw marriage in her future as a child, but she briefly changed her mind after meeting her ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse. Following their split in 2017, Kylie revealed she felt she needed to conform to expectations about marriage, and described their engagement as an "experiment."

"I never thought I would get married. Just going through ‘being engaged’ seems like an experiment, because I’d never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married," she told Red Magazine.

"It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of ‘the big marriage’. I never had it as a goal."

She continued: "I thought, ‘Maybe I've got it all wrong and I should go for it. Maybe I should do what most of the world do. It works for them.' Now I’m going to stick to my previous view. I don’t think marriage is for me."

When did Kylie Minogue get engaged to Joshua Sasse?

© Getty Kylie and Joshua announced their engagement in 2016

The star had been spotted wearing a diamond ring for several months before the couple confirmed their engagement at the 2016 NME Awards afterparty.

They later announced it to the world with a notice in the Daily Telegraph that read: "The engagement is announced between Joshua, son of the late Dominic Sasse and of Mary Heale (née Macauley), of Herefordshire, and Kylie, eldest daughter of Ronald and Carol Minogue, of Melbourne, Australia."

Why did Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse split?

The former couple split in 2017

One year after confirming their plans to marry, Kylie called off their engagement, telling fans: "Thank you for all your love and support during this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways."

She added: "We wish only the best for each other as we venture forwards towards new horizons."

Addressing the breakdown of their relationship, she told The Sunday Times she realised she was getting married for the wrong reasons.

"It wasn’t the right union. I’ve never been that woman, that girl who dreams of walking down the aisle," she said, noting that it didn't put her off finding love.

"I love romance and I love to feel in love or be in love," she said, adding: "But I’m not that bothered right at the minute, I’m enjoying being … how can I say this? Being fully within myself."

Despite describing herself as "practical", Kylie revealed she jetted to Thailand for six days with friends to help her come to terms with their breakup, admitting she struggled mentally and physically in the months that followed. "You can’t negotiate the downfall of your relationship carefully," she said to Red. "I did have to rebuild myself, physically and mentally a bit."

Was Kylie Minogue secretly engaged to Paul Solomons?

© Getty The singer was forced to deny reports she was engaged to Paul

Kylie went on to date British GQ executive Paul Solomons for five years, during which time they sparked engagement rumours.

Paul's stepmother, Gloria Solomons, told the MailOnline she was "thrilled they're engaged" after hearing the story of Billie Piper accidentally calling Paul Kylie's "fiancé" in an interview with ELLE. Speaking of Kylie, Gloria added: "She's very nice I'm thrilled they're engaged. It's very exciting. But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more." However, Kylie's rep denied the reports, stating they were "not true".

The couple split in early 2023 after the singer relocated from London back to Melbourne, Australia. It is thought that they struggled to make things work long-distance. Before they called time on their relationship, Kylie told the Sydney Morning Herald: "I don’t have a traditional set-up when it comes to my relationship.

© Getty Kylie previously said she's ruled out getting married

"I don’t have the white-picket-fence life. We are in a very good space and we cherish that right now. We use the term 'fluid and pivoting.'"

Despite ruling out marriage, she noted that she would take inspiration from her Neighbours character Charlene Robinson's 1987 wedding if she chose to walk down the aisle.

She added: "The Gypsophilia, in Australia, we say the Gyp, I don't mind that in a weird way. If it was done properly, maybe that."

