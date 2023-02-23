Kylie Minogue dazzles in striking sequined gown All the Lovers singer Kylie Minogue is a headline act at WorldPride

Kylie Minogue is one of the headline acts at this year's WorldPride, which is being held in Australia, and ahead of the event she made an exciting announcement.

The singer also has her own brand of perfume, and on Thursday, she announced that ahead of the commencement of WorldPride, she had some exciting news to share. Kylie revealed that she would be giving away ten signed bottles of her Disco Darling scent, sharing: "As World Pride gets underway we have 10 signed bottles to give away. Head over to @kylieminogueparfams for more details."

WATCH: Kylie Minogue looks flawless in dazzling array of mini-dresses

Loading the player...

Alongside her message, the singer looked sensational in a curve-hugging sequin dress that showed off her svelte figure.

The golden number featured a cut-out section along the back, as Kylie faced away from the camera for the low-lit shot.

SHOP: Kylie Minogue's skincare secret weapon is currently on sale at Amazon

In her caption, she echoed her message on the post, and added two heart emojis at the end.

The post sparked a huge response in the comments, with one saying: "Oh I just sample bought a 30mls from the chemist and I love the fragrance!"

Kylie looked a Grecian statue in the image

A second commented: "Royalty," and a third penned: "Love, love, love," while legions of her fans posted heart emojis in the comments.

Kylie will no doubt thrills fans on Friday when she takes to the stage as the headline act for the opening of WorldPride.

When the singer shared the news last year, she looked divine in a silver wrap dress that exposed one of her bare shoulders.

More recently, the former Neighbours star attended Paris Fashion Week, and she stunned in a black Mugler dress that perfectly showed off her toned physique.

Kylie is the headline at WorldPride

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared several photos of her alongside Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader and also shared a close-up of the corset that featured on her long black dress.

The singer dazzled with her accessories as well, styling out a pair of gorgeous earrings and a stunning TASAKI ring from the brand's Comet Plus Diamond collection.

READ: Kylie Minogue fans left concerned after Paul Solomons shares cryptic message

PHOTOS: Kylie Minogue struts her stuff in dazzling red minidress and thigh-high boots

"OMG … Congratulations @cadwallader @muglerofficial," she simply captioned the snaps.

The 54-year-old also shared an incredible video showing her strutting her stuff down her hotel corridor before looking back to the camera and giving her followers a cheeky smile.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.