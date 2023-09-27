Penélope Cruz is a jaw-dropping beauty in a sheer black lace jumpsuit

Penélope Cruz turned heads at a recent Paris Fashion Week event, stunning at the Lancome X Louvre party on Tuesday, September 26.

The actress, 49, looked incredible in a sheer black jumpsuit, fresh off the runway from Giambattista Valli's Fall 2023 Couture collection.

The jumpsuit consisted of ornate lace patterning and stitching all across with full sleeves and an off-the-shoulder fit, plus an attached black peplum train for a bit of drama.

Penélope paired the look with a pale bodysuit underneath and styled her hair in an updo to show off her chest and back in the jumpsuit. She accented her outfit with a bold red lip, a smokey eye, and white diamond earrings.

She was joined at the event by fashion stalwarts like Aya Nakamura, Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Emma Chamberlain, Chiara Ferragni, and He Cong.

Speaking of fashion, though, this year's season has been a busy one for the Oscar-winning actress, who recently attended Milan Fashion Week in support of the Italian brand Geox.

Last week, the star was named as Geox's first ever brand ambassador and announced that she had designed a capsule collection with her younger sister, Mónica Cruz, who is also an actress.

The Volver actress shared the news on Instagram: "Feeling good and looking good without giving up on comfort is easy with Geox. Also, looking forward to share with you all in the near future the capsule collection that @monicacruz and I created together for the brand. Hope you will like it!!"

In an interview with WWD, Penélope recalled the siblings' relationship with fashion, adding that as kids, they would often be "taking a lot of clothes from each other's closets or sometimes wearing exactly the same thing when we were little girls."

She added: "[We would] hide in the bathroom together, sit on the floor with magazines and draw on top of designs to change them. That was always our main game and a fantasy…

"But now we [design] from a very humble place. We are not professional designers, but we've worked over the years with more or less six different brands and with some of them for like three-to-four year periods…"

Penélope said: "We love doing this because we have a respect for what it is and we are surrounded by people that always teach us something new."

She emphasized that thanks to long-standing collaborations with higher end brands like Chanel, she's developed an appreciation for style that combines form and function.

"Of course, there's the creativity – as a dreamer and a fan of fashion since I was a little girl I've always been aware that it's like another art," Penélope said, adding that comfort has become a priority as a mother of two with husband Javier Bardem.

"My life is like running around all day with them and also because of my work, I think that [comfort] becomes very important. Of course, I will always like some heels, but it's not my everyday life now," she continued, explaining that for Geox, they'd designed sneakers that fit the bill.

