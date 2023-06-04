Penelope Cruz looks truly sensational in jaw-dropping swimsuit photo

Penelope Cruz is no stranger to a fabulous look and her latest one perfectly showcased her incredibly toned physique.

The actress looked as glamorous as ever in a new snap from her recent Marie Claire France photoshoot, which saw Penelope posing poolside in a black swimsuit, complete with a stylish cropped Chanel fleece.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the Spanish star on the stunning photo. One person wrote: "So beautiful," while another added: "You are so beautiful Penelope!"

A third follower simply wrote: "Gorgeous."

Penelope's longtime friend and fellow Hollywood star Salma Hayek also showed her appreciation for the stunning snap, commenting: "Wow!!"

It's been a busy few months for Penelope, who recently attended the 2023 Met Gala in May. The Pirates of the Caribbean star stunned in a sheer hooded ball gown from Chanel's SS88 collection at the event, which took place at New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art on 3 May and invited its attendees to honor German-born designer Karl Lagerfeld in their outfits.

© Theo Wargo Penélope Cruz wore a sheer hooded ball gown from Chanel's SS88 collection at the Met Gala

Penelope wasn't the only celeb sporting a show-stopping look on the night, however. See some of the most glamorous outfits of the evening here.

Just days before the event, Penelope celebrated her 49th birthday and to mark the special day, her Hollywood bestie Salma shared a heartwarming video to Instagram.

© Getty Salma and Penelope have been friends for over 20 years

The clip featured a stunning throwback snap from the Annual Academy Awards back in 2005, which showed the pair twinning with a matching up-do hairstyle. The actresses looked as glamorous as ever, with Salma sporting a plunge neck navy gown with sequin detailing, whilst Penelope looked radiant in a sunshine yellow strapless frock.

© Photo: Getty Images Salma shared a sweet tribute to Penelope on her 49th birthday

The video included a compilation of clips of the duo over the years, featuring clips from action comedy film Bandidas, which the pair starred in together back in 2006.

Salma penned a sweet tribute in the caption: "My dear Penelope, happy birthday. When a new year arrives there is comfort to know that we are not alone, and you and I will always have each other through this old friendship, which is the only thing getting old, becacuse you and I aren't! @penelopecruzoficial."

Penelope, who is married to actor Javier Bardem, previously opened up about their friendship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that the pair became firm friends on the set of Bandidas after Salma picked her up from the airport before filming began.

© Getty Penelope and Salma starred in the 2006 action comedy film Bandidas together

"She picked me up at the airport and she said, 'You're not going to a hotel, you're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you're going to feel very lonely,'" she told Ellen.

"So she took me to her house. That's why now we're like sisters."

