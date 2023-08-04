DWTS Julianne Hough looks like a Greek goddess with ethereal look fans go wild for

The professional dancer is setting fashion goals for the summer with her vacation outfits

Julianne Hough's ethereal beauty has always captivated her fans, but her recent appearance has taken her allure to a whole new level.

In her recent Instagram post, the Dancing with the Stars host looked stunning while clicking a mirror selfie.

With her striking features and graceful poise, the 35-year-old professional dancer looked enchanting in her flowy gown by the Australian brand; Significant Other.

WATCH: Inside Julianne Hough's luxury wellness retreat

She wore an A-line floral dress with a cut-out waist that looked solemn with minimal jewelry. The Footloose actress braided her hair in a bun and opted for subtle makeup.

Her flushed cheeks and glossy lips radiated a refreshing holiday vibe. “Which @soho_farmhouse fit is your fav?” captioned the star after posting a carousel of images in different attires.

In her second picture, Julianne flaunted her polka dot summer dress paired with a coordinating Loewe bag and a jute hat. Adding a little oomph to otherwise casual attire were her cat-eye sunglasses.

She seemed to be setting fashion goals for the summer as she finished the look with loose tresses and a bold red lipstick.

In her last picture, the actress looked elegant in a black and white crochet dress by an Australian brand, Zimmermann. She layered her ensemble with a coordinating varsity jacket. Her locks were tied in a messy bun keeping the mood free and easy.

© Instagram Julianne knows how to dress to impress

Unsurprisingly, Julianne’s breathtaking countryside aesthetic garnered an outpouring of admiration and awe from her devoted fanbase.

While some of them mentioned their favorite look out of the three, others adorned all of them. “Slayed all 3” a fan commented on her post.

Julianne has a following of 5.1M followers on Instagram. From fashionable outfits to unique beauty choices, her followers are impressed by her choice of style.

© Getty Images She has an impeccable sense of style

Another fan commented: “It’s the braids for me." The star has been spending time at Soho Farmhouse with her friends and we can’t help but agree that she has been spending it like a true country girl.

Although the actress celebrated her birthday on July 20 in Austria, it seems that the celebrations are not over yet.

© Getty Julianne will be the new host of DWTS

Julianne’s close friend Abigail Spencer took to Instagram to share the birthday celebration. She captioned “I’ll take no flash with a tall glass of air, please. Happy London-iest Birthday to the one & only: @juleshough”

Julianne looked joyful in the video of her cutting her birthday dessert as her friends sang the birthday song.

Read more HELLO! US stories here