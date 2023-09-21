Julianne Hough steps out in mesmerising dress and daring accessory that will leave you stunned

The glamorous Dancing with the Stars host knows how to turn a look

Julianne Hough knows how to turn heads when it comes to her fashion, and during the week, she defied expectations as she stepped out in New York City rocking an electric yellow ensemble.

The glamorous Dancing with the Stars host stole the show as she stormed West Village in a form-flattering yellow dress that was bright enough to make the sun envious. The outfit chimed in with her usual daring sense of style, with the knitted gown featuring a silhouette-hugging design.

Most surprising about her outfit, however, was the addition of an adorable auburn-haired puppy peeking out from her handbag. That is one luxe pup!

© Getty Julianne Hough is seen in the West Village on September 20 in New York City.

The honey-blonde beauty styled her luscious locks in natural waves, adding retro orange sunglasses, statement knee-high boots and a devilish red manicure to complete her bold getup.

© Getty Julianne carried an adorable puppy in her handbag

It's not the first time the DWTS muse has floored fans in a beautiful yellow ensemble, having wowed in a seriously bright cut-out dress when she attended the opening night of Broadway show POTUS last year.

Looking beautiful before she headed into the theatre, Julianne shared a photo to her Instagram wearing a short-sleeved frock featuring a cut-out section on her shoulders and just underneath her toned midriff.

In her caption, she enthused: "Lookin' back at our @potusbway opening and am overwhelmed by the love I have for this cast, crew, producers and creative team! See you all tonight."

And her fans were blown away by the stunning shots, as one exclaimed: "You're crushing it!" and a second added: "Perfect as always!!"

A third penned: "Soooooooooo beautiful and stunning!!!" while a fourth posted: "WOW! That's all I can say!"

© Getty The DWTS host has an immaculate fashion sense

The star had to miss some shows after she tested positive for COVID, but she made her comeback in the sharpest way possible, strutting along in an all-white power suit featuring an asymmetrical blazer and wide-legged pants courtesy of Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina.

© Getty Julianne is the fresh face hosting the iconic dance competition series

The performer continued: "Never in my wildest dreams did I even begin to understand how astonishing the Broadway community is. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness. If I may put in a request… I'd like to be here as long as you'll have me!"