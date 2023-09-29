Pamela Anderson, 56, turns heads in Paris in form-fitting yellow dress

In the city known for its sophisticated fashion and timeless elegance, Pamela Anderson illuminated the streets of Paris with her radiant presence, marking her stint at Paris Fashion Week with an array of stunning ensembles.

The iconic 56-year-old Baywatch actress seemed to personify grace and elegance in a bright yellow dress as she stepped out for dinner.

The dress, celebrating her enviable figure, paired with strappy beige heels showcasing her bright red pedicure, spoke of understated sophistication and a nuanced understanding of style.

Pamela's dinner in the fashion capital was marked by a confluence of nuanced glam and natural beauty.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Pamela Anderson stuns in yellow dress

Her blonde tresses, styled in loose waves, and minimal makeup highlighted her natural glow, while her attire and accessories spoke of a refined aesthetic.

Two gold bracelets and a white handbag were her chosen accompaniments for the evening, subtle yet statement-making, and her makeup consisted of nude lipstick and a hint of bronzer, emphasizing a sun-kissed glow.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Pamela looks great for her age at 54

Her presence at The Row runway show earlier during Paris Fashion Week was another instance of her sophisticated sartorial choices.

Clad in a black oversized pinstripe suit, Pamela was the epitome of elegant nonchalance. The three-piece ensemble featured an oversized waistcoat and blazer layered over a neatly buttoned white shirt.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Pamela Anderson attends the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

The ensemble was completed with pointed black heels and a matching black leather bag. Here too, minimal makeup allowed her natural beauty to radiate, and her blonde locks casually styled over her shoulder, added to the effortless charm.

Interestingly, Pamela's delight in being a part of such fashion-forward events was evident in her laughter and ear-to-ear grins captured in numerous snaps. It's worth noting that her minimal makeup look is a conscious choice reflecting a new chapter in her life.

"This is a new chapter in my life and, I don't know, natural beauty still takes two hours in front of a mirror," she remarked, showcasing her wit and self-awareness.

The Barb Wire star's fashion extravaganza continued as she was spotted exiting the Costes Hotel, cloaked in an eye-catching beige trench coat, cinched at the waist with a coordinated belt.

The ensemble, elevated by a pair of black pointed toe heels and stylish sunglasses, was a harmonious blend of chic and comfort.

© Mirrorpix Pamela Anderson is best known for her role as C.J. Parker on the television series 'Baywatch'

Again, a pop of color was introduced with her perfect red manicure, and her hair styled in a neat updo added a structured contrast to her flowing attire.

Earlier in September, Pamela’s presence was a highlight at the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear show during New York Fashion week.

Seated next to influencer Sofia Richie, 25, Pamela had a bird's eye view of the catwalk and the designers' latest collection from the front row.

For this occasion, she opted for a long black dress adorned with a sparkly bodice featuring a collar and three-quarter-length sleeves.