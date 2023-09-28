Paris Jackson makes head-turning impression in figure-hugging dress in glam new look

Paris Jackson made quite the impression with her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week, making a show-stopping turn at the YSL Beauty Party on Wednesday, September 27.

The singer and actress, 25, looked incredible wearing a fitted knit brown dress with a length that hit just below the knee.

The outfit showed off her toned physique while still adding a touch of elegance with its turtleneck and full sleeves. She also carried a Celine chain shoulder bag in a cream color and styled her hair in loose waves.

VIDEO: Paris Jackson shows off her outfit and her many tattoos

Of course, she added a touch of her signature grunge aesthetic with the addition of a brown leather jacket to tie all the earth tones together.

Paris acknowledged that even with her muted colors, she happened to stick out in the sea of other attendees in black, taking to her Instagram with a glimpse of her outfit and the caption: "I didn't know everyone would be wearing black."

Her comments section was filled with appreciative responses, with one fan writing: "Brown is your color," and another saying: "Being different is your superpower."

© Getty Images Paris attended the YSL Beauty Party MYSLF as part of Paris Fashion Week

A third added: "This color suits you better!!" while a fourth gushed: "I know that's right Ms. Jackson."

The model has made several prominent red carpet appearances recently, appearing at another Paris Fashion Week event the day earlier, this time on the front row.

She attended the ETAM Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show wearing another standout ensemble, a white button down with a brown knit mini skirt.

She left several of the top buttons open to show off her tattoos and gold chains, opting for a french tuck with her blouse and wearing brown knee-high suede boots and sported the same Celine bag.

Last week, she attended The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in Beverly Hills, opting for another glitzy look – a shimmering champagne colored off the shoulder gown.

The fundraising gala (sponsored by Gilead Sciences and Bulgari Diamonds) was hosted by Hollywood spouses Courtney Vance and Angela Bassett and featured a performance by Gladys Knight. Attendees also included Samuel L. Jackson, Kathy Hilton, Jennifer Tilly, Christine Chiu, as well as the night's honorees Earvin "Magic" and Cookie Johnson.

© Getty Images She attended the ETAM Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

Although, it wasn't her outfit that stole the show, but her date – as it turns out, Paris happened to bring along her dog, a Doberman Pinscher named Koa, who also wore a handkerchief around his neck, all dressed up.

Paris has served for years as an ambassador for the organization; her late father Michael was famously close with Elizabeth Taylor herself.

In fact, the screen icon and two-time Oscar winner is actually Paris' godmother, and the two share the same passion for activism that was also present in Michael.

© Getty Images She brought her dog as her date to The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

When she joined the board of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, the statement released stated that she "is passionate about continuing her godmother's legacy of ridding the stigma and finding a cure for the HIV/AIDS pandemic."

