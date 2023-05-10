Who is Mae Muller? Meet the UK's Eurovision entry

The singer is taking to the stage for the grand final on Saturday

Mae Muller is taking to the stage on Saturday night to represent the UK in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, which is being held at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

The singer-songwriter is set to perform her breakup single, 'I Wrote A Song', taking the mic from last year's entry Sam Ryder, who took the UK all the way to second place. Find out all you need to know about Mae ahead of Saturday night's grand final.

Who is Mae Muller?

Mae Muller is a 25-year-old singer from London's Kentish Town. While she goes by Mae, her first name is actually Holly.

She found her passion for music at a young age and began writing her own songs at the age of eight before going on to enroll at the Fine Arts College in Belsize Park, North London. Mae's Eurovision performance won't be the first time she has appeared on screen as she made her acting debut at the age of nine in the music video for Mika's hit single, 'Grace Kelly.'

© Harry Carr Mae is representing the UK at this year's Eurovision

The singer was working in her local pub when she landed her first record deal and has since gone on to release two EPs, receiving mainstream attention in 2021 with the release of the single 'Better Days', which she worked on with Swedish music collective Neiked and American rapper Polo G.

© Nick Robinson This year's Eurovision is being held in Liverpool

In March 2023, she collaborated with Sigala, Caity Baser and Stefflon Don for the single, 'Feels This Good'. In the same month, she released 'I Wrote A Song', which became the first UK Eurovision entry in over a decade to debut in the UK Singles Chart's top 40.

While the M&S Bank Arena can house up to 11,000 people, Mae is no stranger to the stage, and supported girl group Little Mix on their 2019 stadium tour.

© Jeff Spicer Mae is 25 years old

On being chosen to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Mae said: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I'm a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board!"

© Guy Levy The grand final takes place on Saturday 13 May

Opening up about her song, Mae said: "All my music kind of derives from my personal experiences but I just wanted to write something empowering, that would get everyone up off their seats.

© Peter Byrne - PA Images Mae Muller is from Kentish Town in London

"I think when we go through negative things like a breakup, or any kind of heartache, it's really easy to focus on the negatives and get lost in that but I wanted to focus on the empowerment of that and how we can navigate those emotions to come out the other side, feeling confident."

When is Mae Muller performing at Eurovision Song Contest?

Mae Muller will perform her new single, 'I Wrote A Song' in the Eurovision grand final on Saturday 13 May.

© Guy Levy Eurovision Song Contest hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham

UK entries, along with those from France, Germany, Italy and Spain, do not have to compete in the semi-finals. These countries automatically qualify for the grand final due to being the biggest financial contributors to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

© Getty Images Winners of the 2022 contest, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra

© Ray Burmiston Scott Mills, Mel Giedroyc, Rylan, Graham Norton are part of the presenting line-up

