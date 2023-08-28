Kim Kardashian shows off her tiny waist in $4k corset dress

The Kardashians star looked amazing in the skin tight black dress with waist-cinching leather corset belt

Kim Kardashian is famous for her bodycon looks, and the reality TV star slipped into one of her sexiest dresses yet for an L.A. fundraiser.

The SKIMS mogul, who is famous for her own line of slinky dresses, poured herself into a skin-tight $4,000 gown by Aläia to mingle with the likes of Eva Longoria and Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland at the 4th annual This Is About Humanity Soirée.

WATCH: Curvy Kim Kardashian looks incredible as X-Men's Mystique

While the Duchess of Sussex’s mom opted for a laid-back paisley print dress by J Crew and Desperate Housewives star Eva wore a neon column gown, Kim highlighted her famous curves in the figure-hugging designer look.

Kim accessorized the luxurious turtleneck maxi dress, which features a dramatic wrapped leather belt to cinch the waist, with stacks of chunky Chanel jewelry.

© Stefanie Keenan Kim wore the figure-hugging Aläia gown to the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles

The billionaire entrepreneur also rocked a new slicked back hairstyle with bangs and rose petal makeup which helped give her more than a passing resemblance to little sister Kylie.

© Getty Images The fashion and beauty mogul works hard to keep in shape

While Kim’s little sister didn’t attend, we did spot momager Kris Jenner, wearing a white silk feathered two-piece look with a matching quilted Chanel bag.

© Stefanie Keenan Kim Kardashian with mom Kris Jenner and Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland

The Kardashian-Jenner duo were all smiles for the party and stopped to have their picture snapped alongside a relaxed and happy Doria, who accessorized her yellow and orange dress with charm necklaces and beige suede block heel shoes.

© Stefanie Keenan Kim's dramatic black look contrasted with Eva Longoria's bright summer column gown

Kim’s dramatic look might have contrasted with other guests, but it certainly highlighted her assets.

The star’s grueling workouts, complete with waist training belts, which she often shares on Instagram, no doubt help her keep her hourglass shape, along with her daily diet which she has also revealed over the years.

Although there’s plenty of obsession with Kim’s diet secrets and workout regimes, let’s not forget that the glamorous star has also trained to be a lawyer.

© Instagram Kim's not shy about showing off her toned figure

While she’s not yet licensed, she did pass the baby bar exam in 2021, and she’s famous for her advocacy work to shine a light on people who have been unjustly imprisoned and work toward their release.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star is involved in a host of charitable projects. In fact, Saturday’s star-studded gala was presented by TIAH, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.