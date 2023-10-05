Daniel Day-Lewis makes ultra-rare appearance with wife and son on red carpet in New York

In a move that left fans both surprised and thrilled, Daniel Day-Lewis graced the New York City red carpet with an ultra-rare appearance on Tuesday evening.

The city's bustling energy paused for a moment when the illustrious three-time Oscar winner emerged, his presence as captivating as ever.

The 66-year-old actor was not alone. By his side was his wife, Rebecca Miller, 61, who was in the city for the premiere of her new film, She Came To Me.

Their shared moments on the red carpet radiated affection and mutual pride. Daniel, acclaimed for his role in My Left Foot, was every bit the dashing figure in a double denim ensemble.

© Dimitrios Kambouris (L-R) Ronan Day Lewis, Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller attend the "She Came To Me" New York Screening

His outfit spoke of his distinctive style, complemented by a black shirt and an unusual turquoise string tie. His look was both classic and uniquely Daniel.

Beside him, Rebecca, renowned in her own right and daughter of the legendary playwright Arthur Miller, exuded elegance.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller

She donned a sleek, sleeveless black top coupled with shimmering black pants and enhanced her ensemble with a chic designer handbag.

The couple's 25-year-old son, Ronan, also joined them, opting for a laid-back look with a casual white tee and jeans.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Daniel Day-Lewis is rarely seen at events

The occasion marked the premiere of Rebecca's romantic comedy, which boasts a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage, and Marisa Tomei.

While the spotlight was primarily on the film, Daniel's presence on the red carpet was undeniably significant. It had been a lengthy four-year hiatus since the celebrated actor was last publicly photographed.

It's worth noting that this appearance was in stark contrast to the last time Daniel was spotted in public.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Rebecca, renowned in her own right and daughter of the legendary playwright Arthur Miller, exuded elegance

In May, he had turned heads with a vibrant blue tracksuit, a graffiti-inspired trucker hat, and flowing grey hair, making a statement on the New York City streets.

Many remember the poignant moment in June 2017 when Daniel announced his retirement from acting after the release of Phantom Thread. Reflecting on his decision, he had confided in W magazine: "All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting... it was something I had to do." With his retirement, the film industry lost the unparalleled talent of the only actor to clinch three Best Actor Oscars.

He first achieved this honor in 1989 for My Left Foot. Then, in 2007, he won for There Will Be Blood, and in 2012, he secured his third for Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln. Currently, Daniel divides his time between New York City and Annamoe, Ireland, cherishing moments with his wife, Ronan, and their younger son, Cashel, 21.

From a previous relationship with French actress Isabelle Adjani, Daniel has a 28-year-old son, Gabriel.

On a related note, the premiere of She Came To Me also had other Hollywood stars in attendance. Anne Hathaway graced the occasion in a resplendent pink gown, while Marisa Tomei exuded grace in a refined black dress.