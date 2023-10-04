Halle Bailey showcases toned legs in latex boots in revealing new snap

In a glamorous update that captivated her followers, Halle Bailey, the 23-year-old multifaceted actress, took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a series of elegant mirror selfies.

Exuding confidence and style, Halle effortlessly showcased her fashion-forward choices. Clad in a soft pistachio green coat, Halle's ensemble was both sophisticated and sultry.

The coat's pairing with sleek black, over-the-knee latex boots added a dash of allure as she elegantly crossed her legs, highlighting the boots' sheen. Nestled comfortably in a chair framed by light brown, floor-to-ceiling curtains, Halle completed her attire with a turtleneck sweater that perfectly matched her coat.

Her beauty regime complemented the ensemble seamlessly. With her brunette tresses cascading down her shoulder, she radiated a natural glow.

A shimmering brown eyeshadow accentuated her eyes, while a sun-kissed blush added warmth to her visage. Her lips, outlined with a deep brown liner, shone with a layer of pink gloss, enhancing her already radiant smile. Not to be overlooked, her meticulous beige manicure rounded off the look.

© Instagram Halle Bailey showcases her toned legs in latex boots

Halle, who initially gained fame as a part of the musical duo Chloe x Halle alongside her sister Chloe Bailey, never fails to impress with her style and charisma.

However, in a contrasting update from the world of cinema, the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, in which Halle stars as the iconic Ariel, encountered financial challenges.

© Instagram Halle's makeup was flawless

Recent revelations indicate that the film's budget surpassed its initial allocation, reaching upwards of $300 million.

A report from Forbes earlier this week confirmed that by August of the previous year, Disney had exceeded its planned budget for the production.

While initial estimates from Variety had suggested a $250 million production cost, Disney's filings indicate a significant increase, attributing it primarily to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Instagram Halle is the sister of Chloe Bailey

The pandemic not only disrupted the movie's filming schedule but also posed health challenges. Originally slated to commence filming between March and April 2020 in the UK, the movie faced delays due to global lockdowns.

When the cameras finally began rolling in January 2021, the production faced another setback in June, with several crew members testing positive for COVID-19.

© Getty Halle Bailey gave all the mermaidcore vibes at the Australian premiere of The Little Mermaid

Forbes' report also highlighted that the stated budget did not factor in post-production expenses.

Consequently, despite the film grossing $38 million on its opening day in May, as reported by Variety, it did not recoup its costs, leading to losses at the box office.

The Little Mermaid, a fresh take on the beloved 1989 animated classic, graced cinema screens on May 26, with fans eagerly flocking to theaters to relive the magic with Halle Bailey's Ariel at the helm.