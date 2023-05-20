Daniel Day Lewis surprises fans with new appearance four years after Oscar winner's retirement

Daniel Day Lewis has been pictured for the first time in years, as he stepped out for a walk in New York City's West Village with his wife, Rebecca Miller.

The three-time Oscar-winning actor has kept a low profile in recent years, but was pictured on Thursday May 18 with new, long gray hair which the 66-year-old kept off his face with a black baseball cap. He rocked a pair of bold yellow cargo pants and a black zip-up hoodie paired with a blue striped T-shirt.

Daniel is widely considered one of the best actors of his generation and notable for being the first actor to win three Oscars in the lead Best Actor category.

He first won in 1989 for My Left Foot and again in 2012 for Lincoln, and 2007's There Will Be Blood.

He was nominated in 2017 for his final film, Phantom Thread, the same year he shocked Hollywood when he announced his retirement from acting.

A statement issued by the then 60-year-old's spokesperson confirmed that the star "will no longer be working as an actor", adding that it was a "private decision" and that Daniel was "immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences".

His representative, Leslee Dart, said in a statement: "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

The Gangs of New York star has long been praised for his immersive approach to acting and his versatility.

He has often gone to extreme lengths for his performances, frequently remaining in character off-screen; he confined himself to a wheelchair while filming the 1989 drama My Left Foot.

Daniel is also known to be extremely selective when it comes to his acting projects, sometimes waiting years in between films.

In 2014 Daniel was knighted by Prince William in recognition of his services to the acting industry; he has also won four BAFTAs. "I'm entirely amazed and utterly delighted in equal measure," he said at the time.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.