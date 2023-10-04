Harper Beckham looks so grown up in glamorous slip dress for special family moment

Harper Beckham has done it again. On Tuesday night, the 12-year-old proved she couldn't be more her mother's daughter and put her fashionista-in-the-making credentials on full display in the most elegant baby pink gown.

Stepping out alongside her adoring family members at the premiere of David Beckham's new show, Beckham, Harper truly stole the show in the number which, of course, was designed by her fashion mogul mother, Victoria Beckham.

© Karwai Tang Harper looked so elegant in a beautiful dress designed by her mother

The piece followed suit from her latest dazzling gown from Paris Fashion Week worn at the weekend, which saw her don a white satin slip dress. The rosy number last night featured the same spaghetti straps and billowing floor-length skirt.

Proudly talking about her creation, Victoria wrote on Instagram: "I loved creating these special pieces for @CruzBeckham and #HarperSeven for last night’s premiere [pink love heart emoji]. And dressing my #VBMuses in my new collection! Kisses @SalmaHayek @IsabelaGrutman @Lorena @Roimata xx."

Harper paired the piece with a dusty pink clutch bag and her Princess-Kate-inspired Van Kleef and Arpels single charm necklace in white. She wore her golden locks down and straight and beamed for the camera ahead of the screening.

The pre-teen has been sporting a more mature makeup look of late, and last night was no exception as she wore lashings of fluttery mascara, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.

© Karwai Tang Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Fans couldn't get over Harper's beautiful appearance. "OMG harper is such a doll [red love heart emoji] What a cutie mummy! Very well dressed!" one follower penned. A second added: "Harper looks beautiful [red love heart emoji]." Meanwhile, a third replied writing: "Harper is so tall now, im used to seeing her as a little girl, how time flies," [red love heart emoji].

The Beckham clan was out in full force complete with wives and girlfriends. Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham brought his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Romeo brought his model girlfriend Mia Regan.

© Getty Alex Scott looked beautiful last night

Other celebrities who stepped out for the occasion include, Anna Wintour, Christian Horner and his step-daughter Bluebell Halliwell, Selma Hayek, James Corden, Holly Ramsay, and Emma Bunton.

Former football star, Alex Scott, looked impeccable in a chocolate-hued floor-length gown.

The One Show host also sported a pair of stunning open-toe sandals and let her brunette tresses tumble past her shoulders in beachy curls. Adding to her beauty glow, Alex donned fluttery false lashes, golden bronzer, and caramel-toned lipstick.

She even took to the stage before the screening and gave a speech ahead of the man of the moment, David Beckham.