Mariah Carey, 54, shows off svelte physique in sparkling 'swimwear'

Mariah Carey is the Queen of sparkle! After showing off her sequinned workout gear, the singer, 54, gave fans a glimpse of her glistening 'swimwear'. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the famed chanteuse posted a video of her latest look – a sparkling mini-dress, which she donned for a dip in the pool.

Sending her followers into meltdown, Mariah was immediately inundated with comments. "Anything counts as swimwear for MC, even a blinged out floor length evening gown," quipped fashion designer, Hayden Williams. "Mariah being Mariah," added a fan. Meanwhile, a third noted: "Only the MC swims wearing a luxurious dress."

Just days before, the mom-of-two had posted an ultra-luxe video from her home gym. Captured working out in a gold sequined gown with heels, the singer poked fun at her 'diva' persona. "I'm Mariah Carey, of course this is my workout ensemble," she said to the camera.

When it comes to fashion, Mariah loves to stand out, and she recently rocked another glitter-soaked outfit for New Year's Eve. Posting a photo from her family celebrations, the 54-year-old opted for a silver, sequinned dress with a round neckline.

Sporting her natural curls in a half-up-half-down style, Mariah kept her makeup natural and dewy for the occasion, combining a brown smoky eye with a honey-hued blusher and a high-shine pink lip gloss.

© @mariahcarey Instagram Mariah rocked another sequin-soaked style on New Year's Eve

Mariah's New Year's celebrations were particularly poignant this year, marking her first since splitting with ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The couple had been together for seven years, before announcing their breakup in December 2023.

WATCH: Mariah Carey shares a rare steamy glimpse into New Years Eve celebrations

Bryan, a professional dancer, confirmed the news on Instagram. "Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he penned last year.

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

The singer recently split from her boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka

Expressing his admiration and love for Mariah and her "incredible" children, Bryan added: "During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect.

"The outpouring of support from friends and fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. "I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."

MORE: Mariah Carey shares rare video with twins during NYE celebrations following split

READ: Mariah Carey’s love life: a timeline of romances with Tommy Mottola, Derek Jeter, and more amid split

© Getty The couple called it quits in 2023

Mariah and Bryan's relationship first began in 2016 when he signed on as a backing dancer to her Adventures Of Mimi tour. Despite a short split in 2017, the couple had been together until their recent breakup in 2023.