Sisters stick together! Olivia Culpo just shared an update on her sister Sophia Culpo's very public breakup from NFL boyfriend Braxton Berrios earlier this year.

Sophia, 26, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton, 27, ended their relationship earlier this year after a nearly three-year long romance, although things didn't go down so smoothly.

While she stated that they had broken up in March on her Instagram, Braxton took to social media in June to share that according to his timeline of the relationship, they ended in January when they deemed things weren't "working out."

In a since-deleted TikTok, Sophia disputed his idea by sharing alleged text messages with her ex, claiming that they broke up instead in February, when he was seen making out with another girl at a Drake concert.

Her older sister and former Miss Universe Olivia, 31, spoke with E! News at an event about how her sister was dealing with the ensuing drama, and it was all positive.

"I just told her that this will all pass and someday you'll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments," she told the outlet.

© Getty Images Olivia showed her support for sister Sophia after her breakup

"And it's funny because now she is in that place and we can look back and think, 'Thank god that happened.'"

She continued: "In the moment it's so hard to have that idea, but I really do think everything works out the way it's supposed to and you learn lessons you're supposed to through the hard moments."

© Getty Images Sophia and Braxton were together from 2020-2023

Now a model with over five million followers on Instagram alone, Olivia emphasized that having their personal lives in the spotlight wasn't an easy feat, especially after the two (and older sister Aurora, 34) came together for TLC's The Culpo Sisters last year.

"I was definitely there for her every step of the way, as you have to be because it's so hard, especially in the public eye and with so many opinions and social media is so toxic."

© Getty Images The stars of "The Culpo Sisters" share a close bond

However, Olivia's own romantic life couldn't be rosier. She's currently in the midst of planning her wedding to another NFL star, Christian McCaffrey, who proposed to the model this April.

"It's going really well!" Olivia said of wedding prep. "I'm trying to just keep a really level head about it. I'm trying to remember…yes it's going to be an event, it's going to be really over the top or whatever, but it's also about getting married and love.

© Instagram Olivia is planning her own magical wedding to fiancé Christian McCaffrey

"I'm trying to bring it back down to earth a little bit because I feel like it is really easy to make everything into such a big deal and lose sight of the actual importance of this and the sacred part of it all, as opposed to the showy part of it. So I'm trying to keep myself grounded in that way."

