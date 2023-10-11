Sofia Richie schooled us on how to wear a bomber for going out-out

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sofia Richie schooled us on how to wear a bomber for a night out - see photos

The fashion icon attended Loro Piana's ‘Cocooning Collection’ launch in Malibu in the most unexpected look

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Sofia Richie is seen on October 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
Sofia Richie, renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, once again proved her style prowess by effortlessly schooling us on how to wear a bomber jacket in the evenings. 

In a fashion landscape often dominated by Gen Z’s Y2K-influenced aesthetic, Richie's youthful yet classic approach stood out. Attending a Loro Piana’s ‘Cocooning Collection’ launch in Malibu, she skilfully paired a white leather tan bomber jacket with a midi white linen skirt, creating a look that was as unexpected as it was chic.

The juxtaposition of the edgy bomber jacket against the soft, flowing silhouette of the outfit was a stroke of genius. The jacket added a touch of urban sophistication, transforming the otherwise classic dress into a statement ensemble. It wasn't just about the individual pieces; it was about the synergy between them, showcasing Richie's keen eye for mixing styles and textures.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Sofia Richie is seen on October 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin
Sofia Richie wore classic accessories with her outfit

Completing the look with a Loro Piana bag and brown heels, Richie demonstrated her mastery in accessorising. The choice of a neutral-toned bag and heels allowed the focus to remain on the unique combination of the bomber jacket and the ‘fit. The brown heels, in particular, added a grounding effect, enhancing the overall balance of the outfit.

What made Richie's ensemble truly remarkable was its ability to be both low-key and in line with her classic ‘Quiet Luxury’ style. While the bomber jacket introduced an element of surprise, it didn't deviate from her signature aesthetic. Instead, it showcased her evolution as a fashion icon, adept at seamlessly blending contemporary trends with timeless elegance.

Sofia Richie at the Loro Piana Cocooning Collection Launch held on October 10, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)© Michael Buckner
Sofia Richie at the Loro Piana 'Cocooning Collection' launch

Sofia Richie's outfit not only inspired fashion enthusiasts but also served as a lesson in sartorial creativity. Her bold choice reminded us that fashion is not just about following trends but also about fearlessly experimenting and finding unexpected harmony in different pieces.

