Nicole Scherzinger is a vision in daring cut-out dress - see sizzling photos

Nicole Scherzinger looked stunning as she promoted her starring role in a new West End production of the musical Sunset Boulevard in the New York Times. Sharing photos from the feature on Instagram, she thanked the paper for “this beautiful feature”, calling the musical “an incredible journey and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to bring Norma Desmond to life on stage. Thank you for your unwavering support”.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer dazzled in a daring black cut-out dress that clung flatteringly to her figure in a simple style. With intricate grid-like cut-outs along the bodice, straps along the neckline had gorgeous tulle detail. The 45-year-old singer wore her hair in Hollywood ringlets cascading down one shoulder and styled the sensual dress glamorously with chandelier earrings, one bracelet and a ring.

The carousel post also saw her wearing leopard print and a pearl necklace in an ode to the Hollywood glamour she’ll be portraying. The singer recently left her role as a Masked Singer judge for the role of Norma Desmond, a former old Hollywood starlet living in a deranged fantasy world as she plans her return to the screen, in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical based on the classic film.

Fans and friends applauded her role in the musical, as well as the “stunning” looks. Leslie Odom Jr. called her “Magic in the making”, while Jenny McCarthy said “I’m so god damn happy for you!!”

This isn’t the first time Nicole has worked with the British composer, who asked her to join the cast for the 2014 revival of Cats on the West End. She left the role before it moved to Broadway, which Lloyd Webber spoke out against. He “would have loved to have seen her show Broadway what she could do.”

She shared her dreams of one day writing her own musical loosely based on her life. “After all these years, I finally have the courage not to worry about what others think, to know I have something to say,” she said in the New York Times feature. “As Jamie always says, ‘You are brave, be braver.’”

Nicole announced in September that she had moved back to London especially for the run of Sunset Boulevard, which allowed her to live closer to fiancé Thom Evans, a professional rugby player who she got engaged to back in June after dating for three years.