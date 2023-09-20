Nicole Scherzinger shares major life update following Thom Evans engagement – see stunning photos

The former Pussycat Dolls singer announced her engagement to the former Scottish rugby pro in June

Nicole Scherzinger is living large and living loud! The singer and actress, 45, shared some major life updates on her Instagram with a stunning new series of photos.

"Guess who's moved to London," she cheerfully stated in the caption of her latest post, posing in one of the city's iconic telephone booths to drive the point home harder.

In her photos, she showed off her toned figure wearing a floral print maxi dress with a waist-high slit and cap sleeves, sporting wedge sandals, a Celine tote, a fedora, and a pair of sunglasses.

Her legions of fans were thrilled for her, with one writing: "Yay I'm so happy you are here. That dress is the cutest on you," and another adding: "London looks good on you."

While a move to the city does put her closer to her fiancé Thom Evans, who is Scottish, her real reason for her big change actually has more to do with the call of the stage.

Starting tomorrow, September 21, Nicole will be leading a production of Andrew Lloyd Weber's Sunset Boulevard (based on the 1950 Billy Wilder film of the same name) on the West End.

© Instagram Nicole announced her move to London to begin her run on the West End

The former Pussycat Dolls singer will play the role of Norma Desmond, an aging old Hollywood starlet who is losing her grip on reality and lives in a world of her dreams. The part was first made legendary by Gloria Swanson, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her efforts.

A week earlier, Nicole shared photos and videos of herself posing in front of the Savoy Theatre, excitedly penning: "Just one more week to go until we hit the stage for @sunsetblvdmusical!

"What an incredible journey with the most amazing people, I can't for you all to see what we have been working on." The show is on for a limited run of 16 weeks, from September 21, 2023 to January 6, 2024.

Several fans have also sent her congratulatory messages and their best wishes ahead of the show's debut, like: "Good luck on opening night TOMORROW!!! You're going to be amazing as always!" and: "Beautiful! Can't wait to watch you perform!"

© Instagram Nicole's fiancé, Thom Evans, is a Scottish native

Due to her involvement on the West End, however, Nicole is stepping away from one of her most beloved recent projects, that being FOX's The Masked Singer.

It was announced last week that in her place, Rita Ora would be stepping in as a panelist for the show's 11th season, alongside Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy, as Nicole spends her time in London.

It's unclear how long Rita will be on the show for, given she has also been a panelist for The Masked Singer UK, but the show's 10th season, which was filmed earlier, will premiere as scheduled on September 27 and will feature Nicole as usual.

