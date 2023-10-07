Elizabeth Hurley, 58, turns head in figure-skimming dress of dreams

Elizabeth Hurley is the queen of pink right now, but Barbiemania has nothing to do with it. The 58-year-old, who has been working with Estée Lauder for years, has wowed in a slew of the prettiest pink looks this week, and it's all in support of the company's Breast Cancer Campaign.

© Getty Elizabeth Hurley wowed in a pink bodycon dress by Roland Mouret

Opting for a bubblegum pink look at Friday's event, Elizabeth stepped out in the dreamiest bodycon dress by Roland Mouret. Showing off her toned figure in the long-sleeved style, Elizabeth added hot pink strappy stilettos and glittering diamond earrings.

With her chestnut locks cascading in effortless, tousled waves, the mum-of-one kept her makeup understated and dewy. Combining a grey smokey eye with a hint of rosy blush and a lick of candyfloss coloured lip gloss, Elizabeth exuded radiance.

Taking to Instagram, the model made sure to post several photos from her night out in London, which she captioned: ""I'm privileged to stand beside these amazing women at the @Estéelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign. @leanneperoofficial @iamlaurenmahon @kreenadhiman @drzoewilliams @skyjacquie and research scientist Dame Leslie Fallowfield.

"I have learnt so much from these women and have so much more to learn @blackwomenrisinguk @southasiansupernovas @girlvscancer #timetoendbreastcancer #elcambassador."

Sparking a reaction from fans, Elizabeth was inundated with heartfelt messages. "Great look, even greater cause, bravo," wrote one. "Stunning with a beautiful heart!" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "That's so awesome and you are so beautiful. Keep up the great work you are doing."

It's been a busy week for Elizabeth, who's only just returned to the UK after a whirlwind trip to New York. As the global ambassador for The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign, the 58-year-old was on hand to light up the Empire State Building in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For the meaningful event, Elizabeth, donned a gorgeous hot pink bodycon dress complete with mesh panelling, figure-flattering ruched details, long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

On Monday Elizabeth had the privilege of lighting the Empire State Building in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked in countries across the world every October, helps to increase public awareness regarding early detection and treatment as well as the palliative care of this disease.

© Dave Benett The actress has long been a champion for women's health issues

The cause is particularly close to Elizabeth's heart in light of her grandmother's heartbreaking death. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine back in 2022, Elizabeth said: "That my grandmother didn't talk about her diagnosis, is a source of enormous sadness to me – and I feel that if she'd been diagnosed today with what we know now, with the advances they've made in treatments, with diagnosis, with awareness, the way we talk about it, I feel it could just have been different for her."

Reflecting on her own role as global ambassador, Liz went on to say: "I am so passionate about raising awareness about breast cancer and my role as Global Ambassador for The Breast Cancer Campaign continues to be my life's most meaningful work.