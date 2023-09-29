Elizabeth Hurley is a real life Barbie in figure-hugging one-piece for special outing

Elizabeth Hurley ensured she stole the show at The Lady Garden Foundation's 9th annual Ladies Lunch, rocking head-to-toe pink.

Clearly in her Barbie era, Elizabeth opted for the brightest shade of fuchsia - and the look was perfection. The glamorous 58-year-old star donned a fitted jumpsuit paired with coordinating platform heels as she mingled with guests including Yazmin Le Bon, Dame Darcey Bussell, Samantha Cameron and Chloe Delevingne at the charity event.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley parties with son Damian

The Bedazzled actress added a pair of sparkly drop earrings for an extra dose of fabulousness and sported a glossy pink lip and a heavy metallic eye. Her long brunette hair was perfectly coiffed in loose, tousled waves. Flawless!

The Lady Garden Foundation's Ladies Lunch, marking the close of Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, was hosted in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to raise funds and awareness for gynaecological cancers.

© Dave Benett Elizabeth Hurley attended The 9th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch 2023 in style

125 people turned up in support of the annual event, which has helped raise over £2.8 million over the past nine years.

The cause is vital as over 21,000 women are diagnosed with a form of gynaecological cancer every year. That means 58 women will receive this life-changing news every single day.

© Dave Benett The 58-year-old actress was helping raise vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Friend of the charity, Vernon Kay, stepped in to host the lunch, where a popular silent auction takes place. Up for grabs were several luxury items such as a Jimmy Choo monthly subscription, a Valentino Garavani Roman Stud bag and a stay at Hotel Mayfair.

Those in attendance could also pledge to fund a specialist counselling psychologist at The Royal Marsden to help support patients, including those with gynaecological cancers.

© Dave Benett Elizabeth posed with Jo Manoukian, Tamara Beckwith and Josephine Daniel at the silent auction event

The role is vital in ensuring their mental wellbeing is being looked after just as much as their physical condition.

During the lunch, the spotlight was placed on Leanne Robinson, 38, who has been treated at The Royal Marsden since 2021 after being diagnosed with metastatic stage four cervical cancer.

Leanne, a mother to nine-year-old twin boys, has been through radiotherapy, robotic surgery using the Da Vinci robot, which is funded by The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy for a second time following a relapse this summer.

© Dave Benett The Royals actress has long been a champion for women's health issues

Amazingly, her latest scans are showing as clear and she’s keen to share her story to inspire others, raise awareness and encourage other women to act as soon as something doesn’t feel right.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth has long been an ambassador for women's health, notably thanks to her campaigning efforts with The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign.

Elizabeth previously shared that her "enormous sadness" over losing her grandmother to breast cancer inspired her to help others.

© Dave Benett The mother-of-one looked lovely in a fitted pink jumpsuit and matching heels

Speaking to HELLO! for our Breast Cancer Awareness Month special, the mother-of-one revealed she is "so proud" of making a difference.

DISCOVER: Elizabeth Hurley reveals royal-worthy gardens at £6m mega-mansion

She reflected: "That my grandmother didn't talk about her diagnosis, is a source of enormous sadness to me – and I feel that if she'd been diagnosed today with what we know now, with the advances they've made in treatments, with diagnosis, with awareness, the way we talk about it, I feel it could just have been different for her.

"For anyone going through this experience, my heart goes out to them as it is an awful experience for any family. There must be a time when we don't talk about any breast cancer awareness anymore because there isn't breast cancer."