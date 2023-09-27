Faith Hill's daughter gives off Elizabeth Hurley vibes in very revealing dress

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, Gracie, pulled out all the stops for a sultry look this week which would make Elizabeth Hurley proud.

The singer took to Instagram with a series of snapshots of herself rocking a multitude of fashionable ensembles fresh from her closet.

But one, in particular, stood out from the others as she lounged in a look reminiscent of Elizabeth's famous Versace safety pin dress she rocked in 1994.

WATCH: Gracie McGraw dances inside her luxe New York apartment

The front of Gracie's black dress was held together by metal clips, rather than pins, leaving plenty of exposed skin.

She reclined on a bed in the image and flashed her legs while posing with a sultry pout.

The plunging neckline wasn't quite as daring as Elizabeth's dress which she wore for the premiere of her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant's, movie Four Weddings and a Funeral, but was bold nonetheless.

© Instagram/Gracie McGraw Gracie McGraw was giving off Elizabeth Hurley vibes

Years after Elizabeth and Hugh's appearance, the actor opened up about his girlfriend's outfit and confessed in the BBC documentary Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen: "There was a big premiere and someone told us: 'Oh you can borrow things from top designers. Poor Elizabeth rang some top designers and they all said, 'No, who are you?' or 'No, we're not lending you anything.'"

© Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley in her famous safety pin dress

Then Versace said, 'Yes, we'll lend you a dress', and they just sent one round which is that one with the safety pins. So she shoved it on and I raised my eyebrows a fraction and we set off."

Gracie, 26, regularly shares details of her exciting life in New York, where she's forging forward with a musical career.

© Instagram Gracie has a bold sense of style

She's the oldest of the McGraw brood, and Gracie has two sisters, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, who she's incredibly close to.

Tim recently celebrated his girls on National Daughters Day when he shared a series of snapshots of his children growing up through the years.

The social media post was accompanied by a caption which read: "National Daughters Day was yesterday, so I want to share these pics. Babies to young women... It happens so, so quickly."

He continued: "Faith and I wake up every morning so grateful and proud that we have these remarkable young ladies in our lives!!!"

Faith and Tim have passed their vocal chops on to Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, who recently showed off their stellar skills in a rare birthday video.

In honor of their mom's 56th birthday, Gracie shared a video in which the three sisters were singing with Faith.

Tim also couldn't wait to pay tribute to his longtime wife and his message was adorable. "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my partner and my best friend. You light up every room you walk into. And you light up my heart and soul. I love you more than I could ever express in a million years. This is your day my love!!!!"

Maggie joked in the comments on the post: "Ugh pls adopt me," while Audrey also wrote: "The most beautiful. Inside and outside."

