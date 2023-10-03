Elizabeth Hurley rocks showstopping hot pink dress for special occasion

Elizabeth Hurley channelled her inner Barbie on Monday as she stepped out in NYC to light up the Empire State Building in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For the meaningful event, Elizabeth, 58, donned a gorgeous hot pink bodycon dress complete with mesh panelling, figure-flattering ruched details, long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

© Empire State Reality Trust Elizabeth wowed in Barbie pink

The actress elevated her glitzy ensemble with a glittering pendant necklace and a pair of sophisticated drop earrings. Elizabeth wore her brunette locks in a centre part and gently tousled the ends for an added dose of glamour.

On her feet, meanwhile, the mother-of-one slipped on a pair of skyscraper hot pink heels – and wow did she look flawless!

© Empire State Reality Trust The actress looked flawless

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked in countries across the world every October, helps to increase public awareness regarding early detection and treatment as well as the palliative care of this disease.

The cause is particularly close to Elizabeth's heart in light of her grandmother's heartbreaking death. The Bedazzled star is a long-time advocate for breast cancer patients and research and has worked alongside Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to help boost public awareness and raise crucial funds.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine back in 2022, Elizabeth said: "That my grandmother didn't talk about her diagnosis, is a source of enormous sadness to me – and I feel that if she'd been diagnosed today with what we know now, with the advances they've made in treatments, with diagnosis, with awareness, the way we talk about it, I feel it could just have been different for her.

© Empire State Reality Trust The actress lit up the Empire State Building as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"For anyone going through this experience, my heart goes out to them as it is an awful experience for any family. There must be a time when we don't talk about any breast cancer awareness anymore because there isn't breast cancer."

Reflecting on her own role as global ambassador, Liz went on to say: "I am so passionate about raising awareness about breast cancer and my role as Global Ambassador for The Breast Cancer Campaign continues to be my life's most meaningful work.

© Getty Elizabeth with her lookalike son Damian

"Over the years, I've seen the powerful impact The Campaign has had on the global breast cancer community, including ground-breaking progress made through the research, and advancement across science, treatments, and care."

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley reveals truth behind heartbreaking family loss

This isn't the first time Elizabeth has wowed in fuchsia. Earlier this month, the brunette beauty turned heads in a vibrant fitted jumpsuit at The Lady Garden Foundation's 9th annual Ladies Lunch hosted at Langan's Brasserie in Mayfair.

The star looked breathtaking in her ensemble which she teamed with a pair of matching pink heels and some statement sparkly earrings. Stunning!

© Getty The 58-year-old actress was helping raise vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

The Lady Garden Foundation's Ladies Lunch, marking the close of Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, was hosted in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to raise funds and awareness for gynaecological cancers.

Over the past 28 years, the annual event has helped to raise over £2.8 million.