Elizabeth Hurley, 58, leaves fans speechless in zesty-yellow string bikini

The model has her own swimwear brand called Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley had fans in disbelief on Tuesday as she rocked a zesty yellow bikini whilst holidaying in the sun.

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old model uploaded a clip of herself casually riding a bicycle amidst a sea of tropical plants.

Take a look at her bewitching bikini in the video below...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in sunshine yellow bikini

Elizabeth looked ageless in her lemon-yellow separates which featured a string bikini top and a pair of coordinating bottoms.

And her zesty 'Paradise' swimwear set, which is the creation of her eponymous label called Elizabeth Hurley Beah, is still available online with both garments retailing at £75.

© Instagram The actress looked lovely in yellow

She wore her chestnut tresses in a side part and finished off her beachy Bond girl look with a pair of bronze flip flops. Swoon!

Captioning her video, Elizabeth penned: "Be mellow in yellow [kissing emoji] 30% off everything yellow @elizabethhurleybeach."

Elizabeth's legion of followers flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments. One awestruck fan remarked: "Always spectacular," while a second gushed: "True natural beauty @elizabethhurley1."

© Instagram Elizabeth launched her luxury brand in 2005

A third enthused: "Stunning in yellow, stunning in any colour," and a fourth wrote: "This woman proves that being in your 50’s (late 50’s in her case) is just a number!!"

The Austin Powers actress launched her beach line in 2015 and has continued to expand her brand ever since.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the Bedazzled star spoke about her brand's launch and her desire to create confidence-boosting garments. Opening up, she said: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

© Getty The star always looks flawless

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age. I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

Aside from being a successful businesswoman, Elizabeth is also a doting mother to her lookalike son, Damian, 21.

Last week, the mother-son duo stepped out in style for a glitzy evening to celebrate Joan Collins' new book release.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Dame Joan Collins and Elizabeth Hurley

For the special occasion, Liz looked lovely in a curve-hugging floral dress complete with a plunging neckline, long sleeves and cinched-in waistline.

Her mini-me son Damian, meanwhile, towered over his model mum in a pair of spectacular black leather trousers and a cobalt blue knitted jumper embroidered with the iconic Versace logo. He completed his fashion-forward look with a pair of leather boots and wore his glossy mane in a centre part.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Elizabeth and Damian were all smiles

Elizabeth shares Damian with her late ex Steve Bing who very sadly took his own life in 2020.

At the time of Steve's death, Damian said: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news.

"I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."