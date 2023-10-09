AJ Odudu surprises in skintight latex catsuit - and looks unreal

AJ Odudu looks nothing shy of totally fabulous pretty much 24/7 and her latest look is as glamorous as we would expect.

As fans of the hit show Big Brother rejoice in its long-awaited arrival back onto our screens, many will be keeping an eye on the Channel 4 programme's Instagram which is where a certain look from Ms Odudu caught our eye.

WATCH: AJ Odudu debuts latex catsuit in sneak peek of Big Brother house

The 35-year-old presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant took to the Big Brother Instagram account with co-presenter Will Best, best known for hosting T4 On the Beach in the early 2000s, to share sneak peeks of the new house ahead of the show's launch. Needless to say, we are as excited about AJ's showstopping outfit as we are about the iconic show's revival.

AJ made the ultimate statement in a sleeveless petrol blue latex catsuit with a high neck in a skintight fit. She let the catsuit do the talking by going minimal on the accessories front, a sartorial choice that totally paid off.

She opted for simple black peep-toe heels and silver hoop earrings. Though she wore her hair straight, it couldn't be described as understated as her gorgeous locks reached knee-length courtesy of an incredible custom-made 60-inch wig which the star credited to Tracy Stylez.

As always, the presenter who has also hosted Married at First Sight: Afters and covered the Platinum Jubilee Pageant for the BBC, looked lit from within in a makeup look that featured glowing skin and a glossy nude lip.

Will Best looked equally dapper in an all-black two-piece suit and black tee combo which allowed a light to shine on the incredible outfit worn by AJ.

© Getty AJ Odudu attends the Pepe Jeans London 50th Anniversary in classic double denim look

AJ has been known to wow in a blue monochrome look. Back in September, the presenter attended the Pepe Jeans London 50th Anniversary event wearing a more casual dark double denim look with black patent court shoes.

The star also rocked a lighter shade of blue at the ES Magazine X Paco Rabanne LFW Party event in a floor-length sparkly powder blue slip dress embellished with sparkles.

AJ is also no stranger to a latex look. She sported a sensational PVC dress in a bright red shade earlier this year for Comic Relief and stunned in an equally flamboyant pixie corset mini dress at The Brits in February.

© Getty AJ Odudu arrived at The BRIT Awards 2022 in this glorious pixi mini dress

Though Big Brother superfans will be paying eager attention to the show's social media in the coming weeks, AJ's debut fit goes to show that the presenter's fashion choices might just be as thrilling as the housemates' dramatic antics.