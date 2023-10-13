Michelle Keegan debuts elevated new look in backless butterfly mini dress

Michelle Keegan has been on our radar recently wearing elegant and whimsical holiday looks. And yet, it is her latest outfit that is a total departure from this look but may be our favourite yet.

The Brassic actress, 36, attended the launch party of the luxurious Italian fashion house Bulgari's latest jewellery line, Mediterranea, and even the fabulous jewellery couldn't distract us from Michelle's outfit.

WATCH: The ever-stylish Michelle Keegan launches a range with Very

© Getty Michelle Keegan wowed in the black mini dress

The former Coronation Street star wore a black Rahul Mishra mini dress which was embellished with layers of black fabric in the shape of leaves with intricate silver detailing. The leaves climbed up Michelle's shoulder and down the same leg for an opulent take on natural beauty. From behind, the dress was equally stunning with a low back that featured sheer material over corset panelling.

Keeping in with the sense of luxury, Michelle wore her shiny brunette locks in an updo which can be compared to the style worn most iconically by Audrey Hepburn in the 1960s.

© Getty Michelle turned heads in the Rahul Mishra dress

The look had a sleek, polished look thanks to a pair of sheer shiny black tights and black Sergio Rossi patent slingbacks which elongated her beautiful silhouette.

© Getty Michelle Keegan looked relaxed at the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala at the Bulgari Hotel

Of course, the night was all about jewellery and Michelle got the memo. She sported a stunning silver sparkly necklace, drop diamond earrings and an embellished silver bangle – all of which we were courtesy of the night's host.

In true Michelle style, the makeup was kept understated and yet effortlessly glamorous. She opted for a soft brown eye, nude lip and sunkissed skin.

The actress took to Instagram to share the look with her 6.7 million followers with a post captioned: "All dressed up & decked out in @bulgari to celebrate the new @bulgari Mediterranea collection ." She looked effortlessly glamorous in a carousel of pictures as she stood on the balcony of her room at Bulgari Hotel London and in the hotel's Hollywood movie-style lift.

© Getty Michelle looked stunning alongside glamorously-dressed Rose Williams, Nathalie Emmanuel and Lashana Lynch

She was pictured alongside Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd, Sandition actress Rose Williams and The Invitation star Nathalie Emmanuel. Also joining them was star of Belle, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and The Woman King's Lashana Lynch.

Fans of Michelle won't be surprised that she pulled off such a glitzy outfit. Those following her sartorial choices will remember her luxe white mini dress look while on holiday with husband and Heart Radio presenter Mark Wright and of course, her stunning Bond girl look in the polka dot Alexandra Miro dress.

© Getty Hannah Dodd, Rose Williams, Nathalie Emmanuel, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lashana Lynch and Michelle Keegan at the Bulgari event

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan looks like a princess in sheer skirt on romantic getaway

Although we regularly take note of Michelle's off-duty glam looks on her frequent romantic getaways, it is this stunning evening look that we will be bookmarking.