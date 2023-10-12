Christina Aguilera is full of surprises! Just days after announcing her Las Vegas residency, the singer took to Instagram to tease "something new" – and her fans went wild.

The 42-year-old displayed her curves in an elaborate, 'Bridgerton'-style pink gown to reveal she has teamed up with delivery app Just Eat UK for a new commercial alongside rapper, Latto.

"Y'all ready for something new? @Latto777 @JustEatUK @JustEatIE #DidSomebodySay #JustEat #DidSomebodySayJustEat #AD," she captioned the teaser trailer, which you can watch below. It also saw Latto rocking a strapless blue gown boasting tulle and a daring thigh-split.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera stuns in plunging gown in Just Eat teaser

In another behind-the-scenes video, Christina showed off her gown in all its glory as she took part in a photoshoot. The dress featured dramatic sleeves and a full skirt that flared out from her hips and highlighted her tiny waist.

It also boasted a corset top with a plunging neckline that showcased Christina's décolletage, which was adorned with sparkling, layered necklaces.

As for her hair, the 'Beautiful' singer kept it classic, wearing her long, platinum locks pulled back away from her face to show off her features. Her makeup was expertly applied, with fluttery lashes, rosy cheeks, and a nude, matte lip.

Her followers were quick to react to her surprise announcement, with one commenting: "OMG OMG OMG… are you trying to drive me crazy or what." A second said: "Unexpected queen, always taking everyone by surprise."

A third added: "I don't even care if it's just a commercial. I want it!!!" A fourth replied: "The most beautiful Beauty Queen we never ever deserve, can't wait."

Fans don't have long to wait to see the full commercial or hear the catchy track Christina has no doubt penned for it, as it drops on October 12.

Her latest collaboration comes after she announced she will be performing a series of "intimate" shows at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort for her new Vegas residency starting New Year's Eve weekend.

Sharing a promotional image on Instagram, the 'Dirrty' hitmaker penned: "Immerse yourself in the fusion of art and music. I'm bringing an intimate, seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas. @voltairelv will allow me to be up-close-and-personal with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance experience, TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY!"

Christina looked incredible lying on a luxurious satin mesh cloth while wearing a sheer black corset that cinched in her waist and showed off her incredible figure. She also modeled a brand-new bob.

This is Christina's second Vegas residency following The Xperience at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, which ran from May 31, 2019, to March 7, 2020, when the remaining shows were canceled due to COVID-19.

In a statement about the upcoming residency, the 'Hurt' singer gushed: "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before.

"What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience…a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

