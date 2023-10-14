Carol Vorderman floors fans in curve-hugging dress with the most amazing detailing

Carol Vorderman knows how to turn heads with her ultra-glam outfits, and the star looked better than ever in photos shared on her Instagram on Friday.

Sharing snapshots from her night presenting the Pride of Britain Awards on Thursday, the 62-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous in a figure-skimming black maxi dress adorned with sparkling embellishments.

© Instagram Carol teamed the glittering dress with a pair of silver heels

The floor-length gown featured sheer sleeves and a high neck, tying in at the waist for a flattering finish.

Carol completed the dazzling look with a pair of silver metallic heels, wearing her hair in voluminous curls that perfectly framed her face.

As for her makeup, the former Countdown star opted for a dramatic smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy nude lip to finish. Stunning!

© Getty Carol presented the Pride of Britain Awards alongside Ashley Banjo

Hosting the Pride of Britain Awards for the last 24 years, Carol was joined by Ashley Banjo to honour the special achievements of the winners, who are nominated by the general public.

The pre-recorded event saw Carol also wearing an electric blue strapless gown on the night, featuring dramatic folding ruching and a mermaid-style silhouette.

Carol took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of both of her showstopping looks, with the caption: "So much love to my amazing glam squad for making this happy scruff not frighten people in the dark."

Fans wasted no time in sharing their love for the outfits. One follower wrote: "Beautiful as always." While another added: "Love the show! And you looked amazing."

A third wrote: "You get more beautiful with age."

Earlier this week, Carol proved that her brains run in the family as she revealed that her daughter Katie's start-up company, BioOrbit had received backing and sponsorship from the European Space Agency.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Carol attended the Pride of Britain Awards with her daughter Katie

Having completed her PhD, Carol's eldest child set up the company that focuses on developing hardware for the large-scale crystallisation of protein drugs.

The announcement came during World Space Week, and it will help Katie's company with its mission to crystallise antibodies that fight cancer, meaning that cancer patients can inject themselves at home much like how people with insulin will do so.