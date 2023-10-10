Carol Vorderman inundated with support as she shares major announcement about her daughter

Carol Vorderman's daughter, Katie, has shown that brains truly do run in the family, having completed her PhD and set up her own start-up company, BioOrbit, that focuses on developing hardware for the large-scale crystallisation of protein drugs.

On Tuesday, Carol shared the wonderful news that Katie's small company had received backing and sponsorship from the European Space Agency. The announcement came during World Space Week, and it will help Katie's company with their mission to crystallise antibodies that fight cancer, meaning that cancer patients can inject themselves at home much like how people with insulin will do so.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman details incredible night with family

Carol shared a video that was created by the European Space Agency where Katie was interviews and the proud mum penned: "MY DAUGHTER @katie.science Ph.D. Family news in #WorldSpaceWeek2023. Katie has a start up company BioOrbit.

"Announcement today that BioOrbit is now sponsored/backed by European Space Agency @ESABICUK @europeanspaceagency Business Incubation. The goal is to manufacture new targeted cancer chemotherapy drugs in space, as chemical crystallisation can take place in low earth orbit which can't occur on earth. This will mean cancer patients can inject under the skin at home (as happens with insulin for diabetics) instead of having hospital visits for intravenous intake."

Carol was so proud of Katie!

Carol concluded: "She's a clever young woman who's spent her life learning & researching and just wants to help. I'm very proud of her."

The star was soon flooded with supportive messages from her fans as one enthused: "This is fantastic news. Congratulations @katie.science you are a positive force to be reckoned with. The possibilities for research in micro gravity to benefit life on earth is hugely exciting."

© Dave J Hogan Carol is a doting mum to two children

A second said: "The beauty of intelligence," and a third shared: "Exciting adventure hope all goes well in her business. My sister might be interested in trialling the drug she has gone through cancer 3 times and has been told it will come back and get her."

A fourth wrote: "I like her way of innovation. It would be wonderful to be able to cure diseases without suffering the harsh effects of chemotherapy. She will go far. Wishing her success and may this be a real breakthrough in medical science."

© David M. Benett Carol keeps her family out of the spotlight

Carol often keeps her family out of the spotlight, however, back in 2021 when the scientist marked her 30th birthday, the former Countdown presenter shared some touching words.

"Happy Birthday to my kind, hilarious, hard working, loving, talented, geek girl Katie @katie.science…," proud Carol began. "Katie was 2 months premature (worrying times). Now she's a Research scientist @cambridgeuniversity #NASA #SpaceFreak #Pilot #singer #WannabeAstronaut."

© Getty Carol shares her children with ex-husband Patrick King

A few pics of Katie interviewing Apollo Astronaut, hanging out @ragnboneman .....us at the same age (9), growing up and flying our plane together… It's not often I ever talk about my children....I kept their lives very private as kids but now they're grown up...well I'm allowed to say how proud I am of them both.... Happy Birthday Katie King ....soooooooo many adventures to come.....bring it on!"

READ: Carol Vorderman, 62, recalls feeling suicidal amid struggle with menopausal depression

MORE: Carol Vorderman bedridden amid illness - details

Carol, 60, shares two children with her ex-husband Patrick King: Katie and younger brother Cameron. The former couple were married from 1990 until 2000.