Carol Vorderman sets pulses racing in figure-hugging leather dress

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to stepping out in head-turning outfits, and on Friday, the TV star shared a video of herself wearing a fitted leather dress as she made her way around London.

The 62-year-old maths whizz never misses an opportunity to look glamorous, and showed off her incredible curves in the chocolate brown midi dress, which featured a button-down figure-hugging design. She completed the look with nude heels, gold jewellery and oversized sunglasses.

The video was shared with her Instagram followers to promote her new book, The Perfect 10 Quiz Book, named after her popular podcast. It includes 40 quick quizzes of ten questions - a mix of anagrams, riddles, general knowledge, mindbenders, memory games, word puzzles and 'Carolateral' thinking.

"Come along with me on my little tour of studios," she wrote alongside the montage of video clips in various TV and radio locations.

Carol went on to caption the post: "A lovely day last week on @perfect10carol book launch! So great to catch up with so many old buddies." Lots of familiar faces can be spotted, from Chris Moyles to Ken Bruce.

The video comes just days after Carol shared a video of herself bedridden from Coronavirus. The mum-of-two took to social media to explain to her fans: "I am speaking to you from my bed, because I've got this," before holding up a positive Covid test.

"I've slept for about two days and I feel great now," she added. "I'm ready to get back to work. Found a nightie to put on before I did this video, thought best or it could have turned into something else entirely..."

© Instagram Carol loves her figure-hugging outfits

The caption also read: "Covid Mamma here. Slept for what seems like two days. Ha and feel great now. Mind you scruff bomb here. Not brushed my hair for two days either."

Luckily she had her quiz book to keep her entertained!