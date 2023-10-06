Carol Vorderman blows fans away in skintight outfit

Carol Vorderman is known for her bombshell fashion looks and she promised another one as she's due to appear on Have I Got News For You on Friday alongside team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, guest host Victoria Coren Mitchell and comedian Ignacio Lopez.

Ahead of the show airing, Carol shared a stunning look at the outfit she would be appearing in, which consisted of a skintight shirt with an animal-print pattern, that showed off all of her curves, and a sleek pair of black trousers. Carol shared plenty of photos of herself posing with Paul, Ian and Victoria, and a snap that was taken on set with Ignacio in view.

The 62-year-old wore her beach-blonde locks loose allowing them to flow down her shoulders and she accessorised with a beautiful pair of triple hoop earrings that she showed off in a fun clip.

In her caption, she shared: "HAVE I GOT NEWS FOR YOU @haveigotnews. Tonight @bbcone 9pm. On #TeamPaul tonight. @victoriacorenmitchell hosting....she's incredible. The usual suspects, Ian and Paul. And first time guest and he's very very funny. Half Spanish and half Welsh Ignacio @comedylopez. Let's just say there was a less than celebratory discussion of the Tory Party Conference."

© Instagram Carol stunned in her gorgeous outfit

In the past year, Carol has been a very vocal activist on social media, highlighting issues with the current government.

Her latest photos won plaudits from fans, with one commenting: "Can't wait Carol... brains, beauty and a social consciousness, what's not to like," while a second added: "Gorgeous lady. Go get them, say what you think."

A third penned: "You are the most lovely lady and maybe even female leopard. I like your dress and very lovely smile too. I hope you can share some of the show this weekend too," while a fourth posted: "Blooming gorgeous!"

© Instagram Carol posed with team caption Ian Hislop

Carol has shared plenty of show-stopping looks over the years and she looked absolutely radiant back in August when she was captured in a seriously waist-cinching ensemble after being confirmed as a guest judge on the current series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Carol couldn't contain her excitement and penned: "RU PAUL'S DRAG RACE. I'm so so so excited to say I'm going to be a Guest Judge on this new series @bbcthree. Have I mentioned how excited I am to be with my buddy in latex @michellevisage? Lols [laughing face emojis]. Can I get an Amen?"

© Instagram Carol was looking forward to appearing on the show

The official poster saw the mum-of-two donning an off-white blouse featuring sky-high shoulder pads. Carol's waistline looked impeccable as it was cinched in by a black corseted panel featured on the daring ensemble.

As for her hair and makeup, Carol went full glam and opted for fluttery false eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow and glossy nude lips. Her chestnut tresses were styled into glamourous bombshell waves as she stood in a power stance with her hands on her hips.

© Instagram Carol is always a bombshell

It's safe to say fans can't wait to see the TV regular on the show and shared their messages with the star on Instagram. One fan penned: "YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! this is the best news EVER," one follower penned alongside a red love heart emoji.

A second added: "Yassssssssssss! You'll be great on it I bet. Sassssshhaaayy AWAY," alongside a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Oooohhhhhhh how exciting!!!! Wasn't going to watch but I will now."