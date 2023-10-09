Christine Lampard turns heads in glittering off-the-shoulder gown for sentimental date night with husband Frank

Christine Lampard truly was the belle of the ball at the Pride of Britain Awards 2023 on Sunday night.

The Loose Women star, 44, beguiled in an off-the-shoulder navy gown as she graced the red carpet at Grosvenor House.

Complete with a fitted bodice, romantic drop sleeves and a gothic train, Christine's royal blue dress was a serious contender for one of the best dressed stars at the awards.

© Getty

The raven-haired beauty swept her mane over one shoulder and styled her locks in elegant curls. Adding to her natural features, Christine upped the ante with a smokey eye look, golden bronzer and glamorous caramel-toned lip.

The Lorraine regular elevated her timeless glamour with hoop earrings studded with diamonds, complementing the head-to-toe beading on her regal dress. Christine was joined at the Pride of Britain Awards by her husband, Frank Lampard.

© Getty The doting couple were dressed to the nines for the Pride of Britain Awards

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, looked like the perfect duo as they posed for photographs on the red carpet.

Former Chelsea player Frank looked equally dapper in a navy suit, twinning with his wife's deep blue ensemble.

The Pride of Britain Awards marks a rather sentimental occasion for the couple, who actually met at the event back in 2009.

Speaking on the Pride of Britain Life Changing Stories podcast, the TV star revealed how she almost didn't meet her future husband.

© Getty Christine and Frank Lampard at Pride of Britain Awards in 2022

"It was October 6, 2009, the Grosvenor House Hotel," she recalled. "I was doing the One Show and I was worried about coming in late but I thought, 'No, I am going to go'."

Then Frank decided last minute - so technically neither of us was meant to be there at all. It turned out our tables were beside one another. A couple of people claim they were the reason we met."

© Rex The couple tied the knot in 2015

After a brief introduction by Piers Morgan, the footballer manager told Christine how he watched her presenting on The One Show.

"We all mingled a bit and started to chat that night. He was heading off to Ukraine with England at the time. He called me on my way home which I thought was quite charming."

© Getty Christine recalled calling her husband-to-be every day after they first met

The couple reportedly spoke on the phone every day after that night, and the rest is history!