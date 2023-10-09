Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christine Lampard turns heads in off-the-shoulder gown with husband Frank

Christine Lampard turns heads in glittering off-the-shoulder gown for sentimental date night with husband Frank

The Loose Women presenter and the former Chelsea star returned to the venue where they first met and fell in love

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Christine Bleakley and Frank Lampard attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer
Christine Lampard truly was the belle of the ball at the Pride of Britain Awards 2023 on Sunday night. 

The Loose Women star, 44, beguiled in an off-the-shoulder navy gown as she graced the red carpet at Grosvenor House. 

Complete with a fitted bodice, romantic drop sleeves and a gothic train, Christine's royal blue dress was a serious contender for one of the best dressed stars at the awards. 

Liberty Poole arrives at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on October 08, 2023 in London, England.© Getty

The raven-haired beauty swept her mane over one shoulder and styled her locks in elegant curls. Adding to her natural features, Christine upped the ante with a smokey eye look, golden bronzer and glamorous caramel-toned lip. 

The Lorraine regular elevated her timeless glamour with hoop earrings studded with diamonds, complementing the head-to-toe beading on her regal dress. Christine was joined at the Pride of Britain Awards by her husband, Frank Lampard.

The doting couple were dressed to the nines for the Pride of Britain Awards© Getty
The doting couple were dressed to the nines for the Pride of Britain Awards

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, looked like the perfect duo as they posed for photographs on the red carpet. 

Former Chelsea player Frank looked equally dapper in a navy suit, twinning with his wife's deep blue ensemble.

The Pride of Britain Awards marks a rather sentimental occasion for the couple, who actually met at the event back in 2009. 

Speaking on the Pride of Britain Life Changing Stories podcast, the TV star revealed how she almost didn't meet her future husband.

Christine in a black dress on the red carpet with Frank Lampard at Pride of Britain Awards© Getty
Christine and Frank Lampard at Pride of Britain Awards in 2022

"It was October 6, 2009, the Grosvenor House Hotel," she recalled. "I was doing the One Show and I was worried about coming in late but I thought, 'No, I am going to go'."

Then Frank decided last minute - so technically neither of us was meant to be there at all. It turned out our tables were beside one another. A couple of people claim they were the reason we met."

christine bleakley frank lampard wedding© Rex
The couple tied the knot in 2015

After a brief introduction by Piers Morgan, the footballer manager told Christine how he watched her presenting on The One Show.

"We all mingled a bit and started to chat that night. He was heading off to Ukraine with England at the time. He called me on my way home which I thought was quite charming."

Frank and Christine attending a wedding© Getty
Christine recalled calling her husband-to-be every day after they first met

The couple reportedly spoke on the phone every day after that night, and the rest is history!

