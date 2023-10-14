Heidi Klum looks radiant in red-hot leather in run-up to Halloween - see photos

Heidi Klum stunned in a full-length red leather outfit as she arrived at the set of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.

The 50-year-old supermodel stepped out in a red-hot leather jacket and trouser ensemble that clung to her impressive figure. She had her sleeves rolled up in the Californian heat to add a slouchy touch to the statement look.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Heidi Klum stuns in red leather

Heidi teamed the scarlet ensemble with a pair of matching Larroudé stiletto boots and long red nails. To off-set the bright red look, she carried with her a large orange leather handbag. With her luxurious blonde tresses in perfect waves and a perfect tan, Heidi looked completely at home in the Californian heat with a pair of aviators.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Heidi looks gorgeous in red

The supermodel, known for her crazy Halloween costumes, was definitely channeling Michael Jackson’s Thriller in the blood-red ensemble, perhaps giving a hint at what’s to come this year. People often speculate as to what Heidi will wear at Halloween and she never disappoints.

She teased that 2023 would be no different, saying this year’s costume was going to be “extra.” She told the Daily Mail: “I have had sleepless nights over it. You know me.”

Last year Heidi shocked fans when she dressed as a worm for Halloween - particularly as the costume was so detailed. It definitely gave people a fright. Previously she’s dressed as Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona from the film Shrek, and even an old woman.

WATCH: Heidi Klum shares unseen baby photos as daughter Lou turns 14

Heidi has judged America’s Got Talent on and off since 2013 and she’s back for the Fantasy League, having judged in the All-Stars, and The Champions previously.

Heidi has been supporting her younger daughter Leni, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Seal, in her own career endeavors as the pair teamed up for a daring lingerie photoshoot with Intimissimi.

The pair celebrated their close bond as Heidi posted the campaign on her Instagram. "Our new campaign for @intimissimiofficial is out now!" she wrote. "Explore the new collection now online and in all Intimissimi stores!" Leni put an arm around her mom, while Heidi rested her head on top of her daughter’s.