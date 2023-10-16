Taylor Swift's leather mini skirt and mesh top for secret dinner with Travis Kelce will make you double take

The romance really does appear to be heating up for Taylor Swift, who stepped out for her second date of the week with NFL player Travis Kelce on Sunday night.

The Lavender Haze singer, 33, was seen leaving the ultra-exclusive Waverly Inn in New York City with her rumored beau on Sunday evening, hours after the duo departed the Saturday Night Live after party hand-in-hand.

Taylor looked effortless as ever to attend a dinner date with the Kansas City Chiefs player, openly holding hands with Travis and locking eyes with him as they left the restaurant.

WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look so loved up after secret dinner date hand in NYC

Proving she is truly in her It-girl era, Taylor paired a 'Fleurs Petit Grand' printed mesh top by Jean Paul Gaultier with a brown leather micro skirt and chunky 'Star Trail' boots by Louis Vuitton. The singer also carried the 'Viv’ Choc Bag in burgundy by Roger Vivier.

Her honey-blond hair was swept into a messy bun as she rocked a natural makeup glow, consisting of a feline eyeliner, rosy blush and soft pink lip.

© Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on 15 October 2023 in New York City.

Travis, 34, was beaming as he lovingly held onto Taylor's hand. The footballer rocked a sand-colored coord layered over a black sporty tee.

© Getty Taylor rocked a leather mini dress and Jean Paul Gaultier mesh top

The Anti-Hero hitmaker's romantic night out comes after the pair were linked back in July of this year, though neither have officially confirmed the status of their relationship.

Travis first made a candid revelation on his New Heights podcast, where he expressed his slight disappointment over not having the opportunity to interact with Taylor before or after her shows during the Eras Tour concert in July.

Taylor has since been seen supporting the NFL player at several games across the season, jet setting across the States to cheer him on from the sidelines in between her ongoing work commitments.

© David Eulitt Taylor Swift and Travis mom' Donna Kelce look on before the game

Travis reflected: "As all the attention comes, it feels like, you know - I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now, even more on top of the world."

© Jamie Squire Taylor Swift celebrates a touchdown by the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos

Recognizing the global love and support Taylor garners, he added: "You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, for good reason. Got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments."