Alex Jones channels Hollywood glamour in vampy velvet dress at glittering event

The One Show host Alex Jones, 46, was dressed to the nines to host the BAFTA Cymru Awards 2023 on Sunday.

Looking utterly breathtaking in a plush velvet gown, the Welsh presenter was reminiscent of old school Hollywood glamour in a dress from Irish brand, Folkster.

Complete with an asymmetrical neckline adorned with an oversized bow, a waist-cinching design boasting a feminine silhouette and a full, tube-like skirt, Alex's royal blue velvet dress left fans in awe.

© Instagram Alex Jones looked phenomenal in a velvet dress by Folkster

The mother-of-three paired her regal ensemble with glittering chandelier earrings, chunky rings and an immaculate navy manicure. Divine!

"Thank you to @bafta for having me as their host for the @baftacymru awards 2023. I had such a fun night and loved seeing lots of familiar faces that I started out with in this industry. Enormous congratulations to all the nominees and winners and I hope you all have a brilliant night," Alex penned on Instagram.

© Instagram Alex channeled old school Hollywood glamour at the BAFTAs

"Like Cinderella I’m back in my jeans and on my way home to the babes with a huge smile on my face!

"Thank you to makeup artist extraordinaire @lizbeckettmua for painting my face, doing my hair and just generally being lovely to have around and @tesswrightstylist for sourcing the dress and accessories. Thank you girls."

© Jeff Spicer/BAFTA Host Alex Jones onstage during the BAFTA Cymru Awards 2023 held at the International Convention Centre Wales

Alex's fans rushed to the comments to share their joy at her princess-worthy ensemble. "Old style Hollywood glamour," quipped one fan, as another wrote: "What wonderful pictures. You’re really rocking the 1940s vibe. Gorgeous."

Despite her star-studded evening in the spotlight, Alex made no secret of the fact she was rushing home to return to her three children, Teddy, six, Kit, four, and little Annie, two.

© Instagram Alex is a doting mother-of-three

The Welsh star shares her adorable brood with her husband Charlie Thomson whom she wed in 2015.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping about how she manages to juggle her career alongside parenthood, she said: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle.

"I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… That's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."