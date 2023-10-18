Heidi Klum, 51, stuns in sultry red ensemble as she films America’s Got Talent spin-off

Heidi Klum turned heads as she stepped out in a stunning all-red ensemble for the filming of America’s Got Talent's Fantasy League special.

Donning a scarlet blazer dress, complemented by matching heels, sunglasses, and a handbag, the 51-year-old German beauty showcased her impeccable fashion sense.

At the event, Heidi was seen alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, as they took their places for the newly revamped version of the popular talent show.

Adding more star power, Mel B of the Spice Girls, usually seen judging alongside Heidi in the standard AGT series, took on a fresh role, stepping in as the show’s host.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Heidi Klum is seen in stunning red dress

Heidi's ever-evolving fashion choices, especially during the Halloween season, have always been a topic of intrigue.

Year after year, fans eagerly anticipate her innovative and often jaw-dropping costumes. When probed about what to expect for Halloween 2023, Heidi hinted at another unforgettable ensemble, promising that this year would be "extra."

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Heidi Klum spotted heading to film AGT

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she playfully said, "I have had sleepless nights over it. You know me."

Last Halloween, Heidi left fans in awe with her meticulous and detailed worm costume, proving that her creativity knows no bounds.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Heidi Klum wears red leather in Los Angeles

This came after her previous masterpieces, where she transformed into iconic characters like Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona from the Shrek series, and even a convincing elderly woman.

Having been associated with America's Got Talent intermittently since 2013, Heidi has returned for the Fantasy League, after her commendable roles in previous editions like All-Stars and The Champions.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Heidi and her lookalike daughter Leni modelled daring outfits at the Intermissi Dinner

Apart from her television roles, the supermodel is also actively involved in supporting her daughter Leni's budding modeling career. Leni, 19, is Heidi's daughter with the renowned singer Seal. Recently, the mother-daughter duo created ripples in the fashion world with their intimate lingerie photoshoot for Intimissimi.

Displaying their deep bond, Heidi took to Instagram to celebrate the launch of the campaign. Sharing an adorable moment from the photoshoot, she wrote, "Our new campaign for @intimissimiofficial is out now! Explore the new collection now online and in all Intimissimi stores!" The shared image perfectly captured their relationship, with Leni draping an arm around her mother, while Heidi affectionately rested her head on her daughter's.