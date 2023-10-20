Christina Hendricks pays sexy homage to Madonna as she attends concert: 'I did it'

Christina Hendricks looked sultry in black as she attended Madonna’s Celebration Tour concert at the O2 Arena in London on date XX.

She shared photos to Instagram with the caption: “I did it. I finally saw @madonna . It was everything I’d hoped it would be. She was magnificent, the dancers were divine. I’ve waited my whole life for this show. Of course, I cried. I love you @madonna”.

© @actuallychristinahendricks Instagram Christina Hendricks with partner George Bianchini

The Mad Men actress, 48, wore a plunging black velvet off the shoulder top from Vivienne Westwood, which felt like a fitting homage to the star she was watching. Considering Madonna’s own long-spanning fashion relationship with the British fashion designer, the look wouldn’t have felt out of place onstage as part of the show. She paired the top with a gold chain round her neck.

© @actuallychristinahendricks Instagram Christina Hendricks shared photos from the Madonna concert on Instagram

Christina teamed the daring look with a simple makeup look. She kept her iconic red hair in curls and wore an intense black smokey eye with a glossy pink lip.

© @actuallychristinahendricks Instagram Christina Hendricks with Dawn O' Porter

She attended the concert with her partner, cinematographer George Bianchini, and caught up with writer Dawn O’Porter. Clearly a Madonna fan, the actress also shared snaps from the gig, showing the brimming arena. One snap showed Madonna in boxing gear.

© @actuallychristinahendricks Instagram Madonna's Celebrations Tour is one of the fastest selling concerts tour ever

Madonna’s Celebration Tour is her first retrospective tour, highlighting more than four decades of her long recording career. It was one of the fastest-selling tours of the year.

WATCH: Madonna sneak glimpse of world tour

When Madonna was hospitalized in June 2023, there was uncertainty she would be able to perform and the first leg of the initial North America leg of the tour was cancelled, meaning she started the tour at the O2 Arena in London. Although there was a fright earlier this year when Madonna was so far it hasn’t disappointed.

Many fans were ecstatic when the Queen of Pop brought out her daughter, Estere, to vogue during one of the early gigs showing that talent clearly runs in the family.