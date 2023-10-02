Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks knows how to show off her gorgeous curves in fabulous dresses, and her outfit of choice for Sunday's Instagram update on her page @actuallychristinahenricks was no exception.

The star looked utterly amazing in a figure-hugging polka dot dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and sleeves. Christina's lovely, blushed makeup gave her a healthy glow and she looked excited to be about to tuck into a salad with a side of fries (a girl after our own heart).

As well as her radiant beauty, fans were keen to point out something else – the photographer who could be seen in a reflection…

Many rightfully guessed it was her steadicam operator fiancé, George Bianchini, who held up a phone as he snapped his stunning partner.

"I love that we get to see the reflection of a good Instagram husband!" penned one fan, and: "I’m enjoying handsome in the reflection," added another. A third wrote: "@steadig pls take more pics for us of her, they seem to be THE best."

And we can't help but agree, she looks incredible!

© Getty Images Christina Hendricks attends the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Paris Fashion Week Dinner at Restaurant Au Passage on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France.

At the weekend, Christina was pictured on the FROW at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a semi-sheer black fitted gown with heavy floral patterns with a plaid corset vest.

Her signature locks were pulled into an elegant updo, allowing her statement chandelier earrings to do the talking.

Christina was joined by her fiancé, and shared photos from her outing on social media, also featuring Pamela Anderson who sat beside her at the show.

© Instagram The Good Girls star announced her engagement to George Bianchini in March

It has not been revealed if Good Girls actress and George have set a date for their big day, but she has been sharing snaps of her love on social media, and back in August wished him a happy birthday and offered fans a look into their lives together.

Their engagement was announced in March when Christina shared a loved-up picture with George alongside a joyful message. "We proposed to eachother and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever."

© Photo: Getty Images The actress often showcases her curves in beautiful dresses

Fans have previously pointed out that Christina has inherited her good looks from her mother, when she has shared a family photo. When the star shared a selfie with her beloved mama, her followers took to the comments section to share their amazement.

"You have her smile!" one wrote, while another observed: "You have your mother's looks." A third added: "what beautiful genetics you inherited!"