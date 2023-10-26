Nicole Scherzinger channels Angelina Jolie with new look you need to see

Nicole Scherzinger has one of the best wardrobes in showbusiness, and the Masked Singer star showcased her sublime fashion sense during the week in one of her best looks to date.

The star appeared to channel her inner Disney villain with an outfit that would have had Angelina Jolie's Maleficent turning her head. The show-stopping gown came with a ruffled shoulderpiece that stretched up past her head while also boasting an incredibly cinched-in waistline and a train that carried on for miles.

The clashing orange and black heightened Nicole's beauty as she dazzled with a pristine face of makeup, while posing up a storm with her hand on her waist. She also carried plenty of accessories including a pair of dazzling diamond earrings and a silver wristwatch.

In her caption, the 45-year-old quoted character Norma Desmond from Sunset Boulevard, who Nicole will be portraying in the play of the same name, saying: "This is my life. It always will be. There is nothing else." She finished the post with a wilted rose and black heart emoji, before tagging her stylists.

Fans went wild over the incredibe image, as one enthused: "You really are something very special and I'm so proud everyone is taking note!!!!!!" while a second commented: "OMG THIS HAIR AND MAKE UP ARE EVERYTHING!!! Nic I'm so obsessed, love you so much!"

A third penned: "This was a moment," while a fourth joked: "I'm ready for my close-up," and a fifth posted: "The dress is stunning just like you."

© Instagram Nicole always has the best outfits

The star had another major fashion moment earlier in the week as she made on appearance on British show, The One Show. Nicole looked sensational in an off-white mini dress with a dramatic one-shoulder detail that came up to a point for an edgier take on the look.

The bunched fabric around the right shoulder echoed her most recent look as it met the top of the dress in a high neck and down into a long sleeve on the left covering her left shoulder for a super dramatic look.

© Getty Nicole is taking on the role of Norma Desmond

The drama of the dress was complemented by simple accessories. The ex-Pussycat Doll wore simple perspex heels for a barely-there look and she kept in with the quirky aesthetic of the dress by wearing one statement earring.

Earlier this year she announced her engagement to Scottish former international rugby union player Thom Evans, 38, on a stunning beach. The singer looked totally glowing in a powder blue and white floral dress and cream sun hat as her new fiancé kneeled on the sand.

© Instagram The singer is engaged to rugby star Thom Evans

More recently she revealed via the Sunday Times that her ceremony will take place in Hawaii, where she is from, whilst her reception will take place "somewhere in Europe".

