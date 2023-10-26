Lisa Rinna poses in fully see-through catsuit as Real Housewives returns after her exit

Lisa Rinna showed her fans that at 60, she's still got the style chops to keep up with the best of them, sharing new promotional photographs plugging her brand of cosmetics, Rinna Beauty.

Her latest post featured her posing as her makeup artists applied a glossy pink lip on her, which she'd dubbed "Shelia" (possibly in honor of her daughter Amelia Gray), and she looked like such a stunner.

She was snapped wearing a fully see-through mesh black catsuit, strategically curling herself up to cover up, and sported a wig with long, luscious brown locks, a departure from her distinct shorter do.

Fans of the actress and TV star quickly fell in love with her new look, leaving comments along the lines of: "Wow Lisa with long haiiiiir," and: "Stunning," plus a variety of flame and heart emojis.

Many of her followers also enjoyed seeing her so active and thriving on social media right after the premiere of the 13th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesday, October 25.

The season is the first since 2014 to not feature Lisa as one of the primary Housewives after announcing her departure from the show after eight glorious seasons (2014-22) this January. See more below...

In the teaser for the upcoming season, a glimpse of the Days of Our Lives star's resignation email was shown in which she'd written: "I will not be renewing my contract and I will not be coming back to RHOBH. Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa."

Lisa shared a statement with People with her exit, explaining that once her contract expired, she weighed her options and decided not to renew and continue.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she penned in her statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

The star has devoted much of her recent time to making fashion statements and showing her support for daughters model Amelia, 22, and Delilah, 25, on their own fashion journeys

Speaking with Interview Magazine soon after she announced the news, Lisa said: "It's always a scary thing to decide to leave something.

"But I always know when I need to do something. What happened was I left, really, right after the reunion. People don't know that. But I let everybody know right after the reunion that I was going to move on, that was going to be it."

She expressed how grateful she was to be on, however, continuing: "As an actor, you don't usually get to work on a show for eight years. You might get five or six, but not many people work on a show for eight years. It's just unheard of in our business."

