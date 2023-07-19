Lisa Rinna commands attention in daring leather outfit as she makes exciting announcement

Lisa Rinna has a flawless fashion sense and she put that on full display during the week when the former Real Housewives star looked absolutely stupendous as she posed in a stylish new look.

The 60-year-old was an actual goddess as she posed up a storm in the form-flattering leather look that consisted of a racy red top with black highlights and a short leather skirt. Lisa was totally embodying a rocker chick vibe with her hair resembling the stars of the 1970s with her waves swept back and spiked up. The central focus of Lisa's photo, despite her daring look, was her captivating coral lipstick.

The star was promoting one of the latest products from her cosmetics line, Rinna Beauty, and she spoke about her upcoming product in the caption. "This new coral color coming soon it's so good guys," she enthused in her caption.

Coral wasn't the only color that Lisa decided to highlight, but she opted for a much different look, going for a more demure appearance for her Birthday Suit Lip kit.

Lisa looked like a supermodel as she posed in a slinky robe that was worn open at the shoulders, with her plump lips standing out the most from her beautifully made up face, which included lengthened lashes and glitzy eyeshadow.

In the caption, she teased: "You're not ready for her. @rinnabeauty. She's wearing the Birthday Suit Lip kit," while a follow-up post with the same look was captioned: "LISA RINNA. Beautiful @lisarinna today on set in glam inspired by iconic Sophia Loren!"

Fans loved the beautiful images as one said: "Wow. Maybe my favorite look on you to date!!!!" and a second enthused: "That hair should be your new hair signature," while a third wrote: "This might be my favorite! Gorgeous."

A fourth added: "Omg girl!!!!! This hairstyle suits you. Keep it!!!!!!!" and a fifth shared: "What a picture, what a woman, what a hairstyle and make up."

Alongside her cosmetics and wine lines, Lisa had another reason to celebrate recently as the star celebrated her 60th birthday. For her big day, which took place in the Nobu Los Cabos resort in Mexico, she was surrounded by her doting family, including husband Harry Hamlin and daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle.

The birthday girl's family took to social media to share glimpses of their sun-soaked stay. In a heartfelt tribute on her birthday, Harry posted a tender snapshot of himself sharing an affectionate hug with Lisa.

Delilah also celebrated her mom's special day with a captivating Instagram post. The photograph showed Lisa sporting a chic black floppy hat, sunglasses, and a bikini top. Her affectionate caption read: "It's Lisa's day. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA. I love u."

Last month, Lisa commemorated her mother on what would have been her 95th birthday. She posted a photo of her mother holding a cocktail glass on her Instagram story, with a touching tribute. "Drink in her hand, short glass! Cheers Lois we love and miss you!" she posted.