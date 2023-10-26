The Voice’s Gwen Stefani showcases six-pack abs in tiny white crop top

Gwen Stefani, at 54, gave fans an exclusive backstage look at the renowned singing competition, The Voice, proudly showcasing her impressive six-pack abs in a TikTok video.

With her signature long blonde locks flowing freely, Gwen traversed the hallways of the show's set in a standout ensemble.

Her attire featured a blue jacket speckled with white polka dots. Beneath the blazer, she sported a white collared shirt, complemented by a similarly patterned tie.

Rounding off her look, Gwen highlighted her toned legs in a knee-length skirt adorned with large blue polka dots set against a white backdrop.

The engaging video was set to the melody of Where You Lead I Will Follow by Carole King, a song many associate as the theme for the beloved series, Gilmore Girl.

© TikTok Gwen showcases her impressive abs

In the video, viewers also caught a glimpse of Gwen's co-star, the renowned country singer Reba McEntire, aged 68.

Reba donned black jeans, a graphic sweater, and a crown, exuding her characteristic charm. As the video progressed, Gwen revealed that the shirt beneath her jacket was cropped and sleeveless, an unexpected detail that showcased her fit midriff.

© Tik Tok The Voice's Gwen Stefani shows off six-pack abs in tiny white crop top backstage with 'nemesis' Reba McEntire

However, Gwen's bold outfit was met with mixed reactions from fans. One critique likened her outfit to something out of a cartoon, commenting that it gave off "Donald Duck meets Minnie the Mouse vibes."

Another quipped, referencing a famous Seinfeld episode, "So that's where Seinfeld's puffy shirt went."

On another note, Gwen's husband, Blake Shelton, aged 47, shared a playful jab at Reba in an Instagram video posted on October 16.

Gwen was mocked for her outfit choice

The video captured the essence of autumn on their Oklahoma ranch. While displaying their cultivated crops, Blake, in full camouflage attire, playfully called out to Niall, Reba, and John, hinting that Reba should embrace more country activities.

Gwen chimed in to emphasize their intent to craft a fall-themed decoration and invited the trio to partake in the rural festivities.

Gwen's casual attire, comprising a white tank top, wide-brimmed sunhat, and mud boots, reflected the laid-back atmosphere of the ranch.

Gwen Stefani rocked the Black Swan look

The Voice judges began dating in late 2015 after they both split from their exes within weeks of one another – Blake divorced Miranda Lambert in July, while Stefani and Gavin Rossdale separated in August. Just months later, in February 2016, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Looking back to the milestone moment, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker sweetly recalled to People: "I don't know if you can tell in the photo, but this was the beginning of the rest of my life, this night. It was the first date that Blake and I went on out together, into the world, so in love, feeling so excited."

Laughing, she added: "This was the first time Blake and I were ever on the red carpet and probably one of the last because Blake does not like doing a red carpet."