Gwen Stefani rocks whimsical crop-top and mini skirt as she embraces change on The Voice premiere

Gwen Stefani may not have her hubby Blake Shelton by her side during this new season of The Voice, but she is still bringing the same show stopping fashion ensembles she's become famous for.

On Monday, the "I'm Just a Girl" singer, 53, returned to the judges' panel alongside Niall Horan, John Legend, and newcomer Reba McEntire for what is sure to be another nail-biting talent battle.

The season will certainly look different, since it's the first without founding judge Blake as part of the judges, but his wife is making up for it by bringing all her musical expertise and her great fashion sense back to the show.

For The Voice's 24th season, Gwen made sure to kick things off with a bang, opting to dazzle in a whimsical, black and white checkered look.

The outfit consisted of a fitted crop-top paired with a matching mini-skirt and floor-length-coat, plus matching pointy-toed heels, and Gwen accessorized it with fishnet tights plus a slicked-back ponytail adorned with, of course, a checkered bow.

"Feels good 2 b back in the @nbcthevoice chair," she wrote in one of several Instagram posts celebrating the return of the show, and fans were quick to take to the comments section with plenty of excitement and compliments over her look.

"BEAUTIFUL!!!!" one fan wrote, as others added: "The sharpied checkerboard outfit is great," and: "I feel a win coming this year for ya!" as well as: "You're back on your throne! Get that crown queen," plus another one of her followers also wrote: "So pretty."

Gwen previously opened up about remaining on the show without her hubby while on an appearance on the Today Show with her co-stars, and described the fact that Blake didn't win on his last season (Niall did) as "shocking."

Still, while Gwen might miss him having her by her side on the show, when she was asked about "life after Blake" on The Voice, she noted: "My life is all about Blake, I get to go home to that."

However she did admit: "It's really different being on the show without him. I miss him so bad on the show."

Gwen joined the show back in 2014, and it was a year later that she and Blake took their romance public after meeting on set. The two tied the knot in 2021.

She noted during her Today appearance: "At the same time, it wasn't as hard as I thought it was going to be because he was just so ready to have a break, it was kind of weighing on me the last season we were on there," noting: "I still really love being on the show."

