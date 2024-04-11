Gwen Stefani looks nearly nude in flesh-colored jumpsuit for head-turning new appearance

Gwen Stefani had fans doing a double take when she appeared in a flesh-colored jumpsuit that made her look nearly nude.

The 54-year-old displayed her sensational physique in the skintight sequinned one-piece that boasted white feather accents along the plunging neckline, sleeves, and ankles.

Gwen looked fierce as she posed with her hands on her tiny waist and rocked her signature topknot for the latest issue of Nylon magazine.

She shared several photos from the jaw-dropping shoot, another of which featured her in a daringly high-split black skirt adorned with silver spikes that made her toned legs look never-ending.

She completed the look with a matching leather jacket, a mesh black top, semi-sheer tights, and sky-scrapper heels.

As if those two outfits weren't incredible enough, Gwen posed in a red and white avant-garde dress that looked like liquid on her body.

In the accompanying interview, Gwen shared her excitement over her return to the stage with No Doubt at Coachella this weekend, which will mark their first performance together in almost a decade.

"We're just so in sync when we're on stage. It's going to feel like riding a bike," she said.

No Doubt's reunion was announced in January when Gwen teased the news by first sharing a video of a Zoom call with her bandmates after texting them to say she missed them.

She then shared a poster of the line-up for the festival, with No Doubt featured prominently on the bill alongside headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat.

Speaking about what fans can expect from their upcoming performance, Gwen teased to People earlier this year: "It's just going to be cool.

"It's just going to be get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have."

Meanwhile, during her interview with Nylon, Gwen addressed recent speculation that her marriage to Blake Shelton is in trouble.

© Getty Images Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married in 2021

"When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," she said: "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies.

"The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."

Referring to the couple's latest duet, Purple Irises, Gwen added: "So that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn't write for anybody else but myself and Blake."

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake are happier than ever

Explaining the inspiration behind the song, she said: "I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'

"In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

© Gwen Stefani Gwen and Blake have duetted on Purple Irises

She added: "The truth is I am in love with my best friend. All this [expletive] I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is – I'm overthinking."

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice in 2014 and tied the knot in Oklahoma in July 2021.

